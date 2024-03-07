 Skip to main content
Dan Henry reimagines the classic 1972 Maverick watch

Take flight with a Top Gun watch

Dressing old is the new thing. While we see pleated pants, knit polos, and swim sets making comebacks from the 60s and 70s, we are also starting to see a flush of new watches based on old iconic designs. Sure, you can buy a brand new smartwatch from Apple or a brand new luxury watch with all the bells and whistles, but something that is beginning to make the rounds are watches made specifically as throwbacks to the old-school designs of our fathers and grandfathers. Dan Henry is one of the best at this process, and their Maverick is one of the best of the best.

Watch collecting is an exciting and arduous labor of love. Dan Henry spent three decades studying and collecting some of his favorite rare watches, and while his collection drew a lot of attention from fellow lovers of watches for men, he could only share them from afar. That’s when he came up with the brilliant idea to begin recreating watches resembling his favorites at an affordable price. That’s when Dan Henry watches showed up. Among his best is the Dan Henry 1972, and it just got better.

Dan Henry throws it back to 1972

Whether you’re looking for something resembling an early 1900s dress watch like the 1937, or something more akin to the rugged function of the military timepieces of WWII in the 1939 or 1945, or something more no-nonsense like the racing chronographs in the 1960s, Dan Henry offers some of the best throwbacks on the market. The 1972 Maverick is a watch that comes in 12-hour chronograph or a GMT bezel.

The 12-hour chronograph is perfect for those of us feeling the need for speed and the need to keep time on our quarter-mile run against Dominic Toretto. The GMT is for all of us men who travel enough to need to always know what time it is back home with our families while keeping the watch set on our current time.

1972 Maverick is the perfect mix of ground and air speed

The 1972 Maverick is billed by Dan Henry as the ultimate pilot watch. With the 12-chronograph perfect for keeping flight time and the GMT bezel perfect for keeping time where you are and where you have been, it is the quintessential homage to the rise of the Concord era. This is the point in time when we mastered the air, now we had to master speed in the air. The name Maverick and the fighterjet on the underside of the caseback make this feel like a Top Gun watch for the pilots everywhere.

However, one look at this watch and you can see that it is an homage to the Chronograph 1 from Porche Design. Appearing in 1972, that watch was the pinnacle of racing design, and the 1972 Maverick is the spitting image of the Chrono 1. The basic, straightforward, no-nonsense appearance and construction are just as good timing your mission against migs on Maverick’s wrist as it is timing your quarter-mile on the Fast & Furious streets of Los Angeles.

