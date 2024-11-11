Cole Haan's latest tech dress shoe

There’s no question that Cole Haan knows how to create a dress shoe you can use daily. In their newest release, Cole Haan has updated their footwear technology to deliver one of their most innovative designs yet. Using a new spring cushion, Cole Haan looks to craft the perfect hybrid Oxford shoe that won’t tire you out. Available in seven distinct colorways, there are plenty of options for wearers to find one that best works for their wardrobe. With these new Oxfords, there’s no need to suffer with hard and stiff dress shoes. Even if you aren’t headed to a formal event, these shoes are an ideal blend of comfort and style everyone deserves in their day-to-day closet.

Introducing the new ØriginalGrand 2.0 Oxford

Using the brand’s new SKYWEAVE cushioning technology, Cole Haan’s newest ØriginalGrand 2.0 Oxford is composed of a three-layer molded footbed and lightweight midsole for the ultimate support and comfort. The newest SKYWEAVE technology works with energy return to give you a springy cushion at every step. The molded footbed also comes with enhanced arch support, letting you feel cushioned all the time. On the outside, the perforated leather uppers allow breathability for the foot, letting you feel free at all times. The high-traction, full-length rubber outsole with flex grooves gives users extra balance and stability while on the move. Available via Cole Haan’s website for $230, this new hybrid Oxford shoe is another sign of how brands like Cole Haan are moving towards using technology for greater comfort without sacrificing style.

