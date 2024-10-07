Browns and winter whites are on the menu this fall

The arrival of the vintage and throwback trends has caused ripples throughout the entirety of the fashion industry. Jeans are getting looser. Sweaters are getting chunkier. Snapbacks have made a comeback. Everything feels like the 90s again. But there are other effects that are taking shape as well. We can see people wearing WWII inspired jackets and watches (that may just be Glenn Powell’s influence to be fair). And we can see people start to look for inspiration even farther back than our favorite 90s trends. BUGATCHI released their 2024 Fall and Winter Lookbook and one thing stands out above the rest: They embraced the neutral tones of the mid-1900s.

Embracing the vintage look

Sure, there are blues and grays, and even some loud patterns here and there. But the overall color palette of the collection has a very specific feel to it. Each and every item looks like something Don Draper would have worn in the 1960s. That doesn’t mean it is out of date. Quite the opposite in fact. The sharp winter whites contrasting with the subtle and soft fall tans and browns lends an updated aesthetic to the Mad Men colors. There are also some stellar monochromatic looks you can create with the attractive and luxurious sweaters, the contemporary suede jackets, and the accessories thrown in.

BUGATCHI has perfected the dress shirt this year with their Double OoohCotton innovation and now they leveled up again with the drop of a collection that will make you feel a little like Don Draper, and maybe even a little like Glenn Powell.

