 Skip to main content
In partnership with

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

For an unforgettable proposal, Blue Nile’s ethically-sourced diamonds are key

Woman wearing Blue Nile jewelry
Blue Nile

When you pick out the perfect engagement ring for your partner, it’s meant to be the ultimate symbol of love and commitment. It’s a shame, then, that so many natural diamonds, precious stones, and jewelry materials are born out of unethical, damaging practices. It mars the experience, in a way, especially during such a pivotal moment in your life and relationship. Shouldn’t the symbol of your love come from more virtuous origins? That’s precisely what believes and offers through its unwavering commitment to quality and ethical practices — not unlike your relationship.

At the core of Blue Nile’s philosophies are ethical standards with a commitment to exceptional customer service, quality, and value. Founded in 1999, the company began with the idea that diamond and engagement rings, and jewelry in particular, deserved a fresh, revolutionary movement that brought ethical, high-quality pieces to the market at great value. You’re getting some of the industry’s best offers, from , quadruple-checked for quality and shine, to ethically sourced diamonds with true transparency through respected suppliers. It’s super easy to shop for what you want, too, whether you know exactly what you’re looking for or not.

Recommended Videos

It’s the perfect representation of your love and commitment — there’s that word again. But if you’re interested in supporting sustainability — and why wouldn’t you be — Blue Nile’s staunch dedication to positive procurement can make that happen. They offer natural and lab-grown diamonds, with the latter certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), ensuring they’re chemically and optically matched to natural stones.

Beyond traditional sales, Blue Nile has also dedicated itself to improving the education and awareness of the average consumer. Its , for example, walks you through the four major pillars that are used to grade diamonds. It explains how to find the perfect diamond, how jewelers grade them, and what you should look for when seeking a ring for your loved one.

Sustainable and ethical diamonds you can feel good about bestowing

Blue Nile Engagement rings with ethically sourced and sustainable diamonds
Blue Nile

You want to give your loved one a gorgeous, radiant, and near-perfect diamond. Again, it’s the ultimate symbol of love and commitment. But many of us know the origins of those stones. A better option would be to spring for ethically sourced, 100% conflict-free diamonds that still come from major mines all around the world but aren’t caught up in the negatives of the diamond trade.

With its commitment to ethics, true transparency, and traceability, Blue Nile is a diamond and jewelry industry leader. Through modern technology and great partnerships, they can trace the journey of every rough stone to the point where it’s crafted into beautiful diamonds and sold. This is possible through support for responsible and ethical mining practices, sustainable manufacturing and recycling, and even eco-friendly, non-toxic packaging and delivery methods. The entire operation is sustainable, going beyond the norm to ensure a responsible, more manageable footprint. Blue Nile has even implemented centralized HVAC controls and LED lighting to lower energy usage in company facilities.

Blue Nile also fully complies with the Kimberley Process, an internationally recognized system for tracking and certifying legitimate stones.

Find the perfect diamond piece

Competitive pricing, high-quality and ethical stones, quick shipping with complimentary and secure shipping, and convenient, technologically advanced shopping opportunities await Blue Nile customers. The brand has across the U.S. that you can visit for a more hands-on experience with jewelry and pieces. But if that’s not your thing, you can shop entirely online.

Blue Nile also provides so much more than engagement and diamond rings. You can shop for bracelets, earrings, gemstone pearl jewelry, and more. Regardless, if you’re looking to provide a genuinely unforgettable proposal and experience to your loved one, it’s one of the best places to do that. Have a look for yourself.

Topics
Merci, Hodinkee team up for limited edition dress watch with Parisian flair
Hodinkee, Merci partner for Beaumarchais H02 collab
Merci Instruments Beaumarchais H02 Limited Edition for Hodinkee

Mention the name "Hodinkee" and even a watch novice will nod their head in acknowledgment as it's a well-known power player in the timepiece community. They recently collaborated for the second time with Parisian brand Merci, located in the Marais district, and they offer a range of curated items like clothing and home decor. The result is the Merci Instruments Beaumarchais H02 Limited Edition for Hodinkee. If you've ever scrolled through Paris street fashion on TikTok or picked up vintage jeans from a secondhand store just to get the Parisian streetwear vibe, then this new collaboration will feel like an answer to your every sartorial prayer.
Hodinkee has teamed up with Merci for the Beaumarchais H02

Merci Instruments is a subsidiary of Merci, and they bring a laissez-faire yet high-end flare to watchmaking, blending like peanut butter and jelly (or Switzerland and Rolex?) with Hodinkee. Their first collaboration, the LMMH01, debuted in 2020 and featured simplistic colors and a minimalist style. The new Merci Instruments Beaumarchais H02 Limited Edition for Hodinkee has a bit more to it, especially in the dial, and gives off more aviation-inspired energy.

Read more
These are our favorite linen shorts to keep you cool this summer
Our favorite men's linen shorts to add to your summer wardrobe
Abercrombie & Fitch 6-inch Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts on model

What's a good way to ruin your summer vacation? Sweaty, sticky thighs that make it so uncomfortable to walk that you can't even enjoy your gelato on the cobblestone streets of Florence. Nobody wants tight fabric, rough denim, or prickly polyester covering their legs when it's 41 degrees and only getting hotter. That's why we've got the best men's linen shorts to take you from a day at the beach with the kids to a fancy dinner with your wife with nothing but a simple shirt change.
The best linen shorts to elevate your look this summer

When the sun is blazing down on you and you can't see a cloud in the sky, you'll naturally be craving something that's comfortable without looking sloppy. Men's linen shorts are surely your ultimate wardrobe hero, coming in to save the day with their breezy, lightweight fabric. Whether you're planning a beachside vacation, an afternoon picnic, or navigating city streets, the right pair of linen shorts can elevate your entire summer look.
1. J. Crew 7.5'' pleated linen short
$89.50

Read more
F.P. Journe closes the curtain on limited editions with one last watch
F.P. Journe releases its last limited edition watch ever
F.P. Journe Flyback Chronographe FB

F.P. Journe announced earlier this year that they would cease producing limited edition watches, though the "announcement" was more of a quiet whisper. The company is known for its small annual output of watches , which makes 1,000 mechanical and 500 quartz pieces. However, they would never end a party without a final confetti canon, and this one is in the form of a hand-wound flyback Chronographe FB.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Tokyo location, they've introduced this last limited edition. Going forward, they will stop engraving edition numbers on their watches, meaning the 200 Chronographe FB models released will certainly be highly sought after.
The F.P. Journe Chronographe FB

Read more