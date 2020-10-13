The OG skate shoe, Vans, will get a whole lot cheaper on Amazon Prime Day, which starts October 13, and runs through October 14. As part of the two-day sale extravaganza, shoppers can expect plenty of Prime Day deals on some top fashion brands, including Vans. Great news for guys who are looking to cop a pair of sneakers (or two) that look great with just about anything, especially from an iconic American brand like Vans. Their skate shoes, which were released in the 1960s, have become a menswear staple, and look fantastic with just about anything. Dress them up with a suit, or pair them with your favorite selvedge jeans. Ahead, we round up some of the best Prime Day fashion deals featuring Vans to get you started on your bargain hunting.

Vans Men’s Filmore Decon Platform Shoes — from $33

Here’s an update on Vans’ iconic old-skool skate shoes. Stripes run through the outsole for a collegiate tough, meanwhile a cushioned insole makes for an incredibly comfortable fit. This looks great with a sports jacket, dark wash jeans, for a business casual nine-to-five look that doesn’t look too corporate.

Vans Men’s Low-top Sneakers — from $34

A low-top sneaker is a perfect option for guys who want a bit more room for their feet to breathe without sacrificing style. We love this interpretation on the low-top silhouette, mostly because it’s rendered in a red wine hue that will stand out in any outfit.

Vans Men’s Low-Top Trainers — from $34

If you’re looking for a pair of workout sneakers that also doubles as a casual everyday shoe, then you’ve got to cop these Vans low-top trainers, which offer plenty of grip, traction, and style to handle virtually any activity. Weightlifters love sporting these during their deadlifts, or any leg day workout, really.

Vans’ Men’s Atwood Lace Up Sneaker Black — from $38

Out of all of Vans’ skate shoes, this may just be the most versatile. The canvas exterior keeps things casual (while still holding up to your more formal fits), while a rubber sole ensures comfort and grip, whether you’re skateboarding, or going for an off-road hike.

