Rain pours down as you frantically make your way to your dorm or office. Great, you forgot to bring your umbrella, and now you’re drenched from head to toe. Yes, we understand it’s normal to forget things once in a while, either because you’re in a hurry or you did not expect the weather to turn sour. However, it’s time to think like a Boy Scout so you’re more than capable of dealing with the capricious weather.

Fortunately, we prepared a list of the best rubber boots and rain jackets to help you prepare for spontaneous showers and keep you dry. Of course, being prepared for the rainy day also entails letting go of your old (and perhaps, malfunctioning) umbrella and investing in something that can withstand the elements. For your convenience, we’ve curated the 1o best umbrellas you can purchase for the season.

BLUNT Metro Umbrella

New Zealand-based brand Blunt is known for designing reliable, sustainable umbrellas that are built to last and save the planet. One of the umbrellas we like from the environment-conscious brand is the Metro Umbrella, with its 41-inch star-shaped canopy shielding you from the downpour and strong winds to help you cherish every fleeting moment under the spring showers. Unlike other umbrellas, the Metro’s quick-dry canopy does not have sharp points so you won’t have to worry about injuring passersby during your commute. The umbrella comes with a matching carry sleeve, making it any city dweller’s go-to rainy day arsenal.

Repel Travel Umbrella

Get ready to repel the rain and elements with Repel’s Travel Umbrella. Lightweight, windproof, and backed by a lifetime warranty, this umbrella might just be the best umbrella on this list. Sure, it’s not the flashiest option here, but it’s a fantastic value buy that packs a serious protective punch. And at just $23 a pop, you could easily snag a few for your car, office, and home.

Balios Travel Folding Umbrella

Balios blends traditional craftsmanship with modern design and innovation. Umbrellas from Balios may look luxurious and costly — at first glance, that is — but they are actually affordable. Promising durability and cutting-edge workmanship, the brand’s travel folding umbrella caught our eye as its handle is handcrafted from 100% wood, evoking a classic, metropolitan feel. The wooden handle also features finger notches for a more secure grip, perfect for users who love using umbrellas that boast an ergonomic design.

Totes Luggage Wooden Stick Umbrella

Established in a small town in Ohio in 1924, Totes has consistently demonstrated its expertise in umbrella manufacturing to help you conquer the elements with confidence and style. Hence, we took a liking to this umbrella from the brand because it’s got a super classy look at an affordable price. The traditional J-handle aesthetic is complemented by an auto-open design, which makes for easy use whether exiting a car or the subway. Plus, the exterior is fully rain- and windproof, so it should definitely keep you nice and dry. Totes also has the signature clear umbrella stylish see through umbrella to help you navigate busy streets.

Hunter Original Bubble Umbrella

Hunter is a British brand that has been around for more than a century, designing innovative products that safeguard users from the weather and other environmental stresses. If you want to brave the rainy day in style, you may want to check out the original bubble umbrella from Hunter. A clear shell (and fun “mustache” rim detail) makes for a playful look that’s a welcome departure from the sea of dark-colored umbrellas typical of a rainy day. Though the price is a little steep for an umbrella, we think it’s well worth it. Hunter also makes umbrellas for kids with a similar design.

Samsonite Windguard Auto Open Umbrella

You might be familiar with Samsonite for its decades-long expertise in crafting luggage and travel bags. But right now we want you to focus on the brand’s Windguard Auto-Open Umbrella. This umbrella’s Teflon-coated, double-canopy opens to a 36-inch diameter, offering a remarkably sturdy, waterproof shell to save you from springtime showers. It also has a curved handle for comfort and an auto-open and close button that can be easily used with just one hand. All-in-all, an uber-functional pick for commuters and on-the-go professionals.

LifeTek New Yorker Umbrella

As practical as the urbanites it’s named after, the LifeTek New Yorker Umbrella is a great option for commuters on the go. Not only does it have an ultra-sleek design, but it provides excellent coverage on all sides of the body. Plus, it’s been designed specifically with wind resistance in mind, making it an easy go-to for seriously stormy weather.

BESTKEE Lightsaber Umbrella

Leather design firm Bestkee is known for manufacturing men’s leather belts and wallets. But we think that its LED Lightsaber Umbrella is the cream of the crop. If you’re a Star Wars fan or someone who loves LED lighting, then this is the umbrella for you. Ideal for rainy nights, the umbrella lights up with a push of a button, bringing color to your drab nightlife and making you the center of attention. What’s more, a built-in flashlight located below the handle makes this umbrella a practical option for people who love taking late-night walks in the streets (Be careful! We all know that danger lurks in the dark). Regardless of where and when you use the umbrella, may the Force be with you always!

AmazonBasics Travel Umbrella

We know what you’re thinking — an AmazonBasics recommendation? Really? Yes, really. This umbrella is compact, lightweight, and travel-friendly with a buttery soft handle that can’t be beaten. It also comes fully equipped with an air vent chamber to prevent flipping and is available in a ton of fun colors. And the $18 price tag ain’t half bad if you consider its features.

Certain Standard Large Hackney Umbrella

With its bright red exterior and a handsome dash of white, this is certainly a “statement” umbrella, but one that could work well for fashion-minded folks. It’s large yet not overwhelming, tough yet not at all heavy. All in all, an excellent choice for coverage, wind resistance, and poppin’ style— just the right blend of creativity and functionality since Certain Standards believes that an umbrella should do more than keep you safe and dry from the elements.

