Prime Day Watch Deals: Casio and Timex Watches are on Sale

Amazon’s big yearly sale is finally here, and with it come a slew of great Prime Day watch deals, including stellar discounts on brands big and small. These Prime Day deals present the best opportunity of the year before Black Friday to snag deep discounts on everything under the sun, but if you’re specifically hunting around for a must-have accessory to show off your style while showing you the time, now’s your chance to score some new brand-name wristwear on the cheap.

Prime Day is typically the time to scoop up new tech for the home or office, but we’re more excited about the Prime Day fashion deals, particularly timepieces. Some of our favorite makers — like Casio and Timex, to name two ever-popular brands — are offering sitewide deals on their Amazon inventory right now. With offers as good as these, we expect some of the most coveted items to sell out fast (especially from luxury brands like Swarovski and Alpina, which rarely see noteworthy discounts), so if you’re looking for a new wristwatch, you better act fast. We’ve highlighted all the best Prime Day watch deals below.

Best Prime Day Watch Deals

Should You Buy a New Watch on Prime Day?

Prime Day is rivaled by few other annual sales, namely Black Friday, when it comes to offering the deepest discounts on pricey items like electronics and wristwatches. That means that if you’re in the market for a new timepiece, then you should definitely strike while the iron is hot and take advantage of these Prime Day watch deals. Unlike last year, when Prime Day and Black Friday were only six weeks apart, Amazon’s big blowout is back on its summertime slot for 2021, so you’ll have to wait until late November for the Black Friday bargains to roll around. We also don’t expect prices to be any better then, so there’s really no reason to hold off if you see something you like that hits your price target.

Just note that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to score most of the deals during Prime Day, at least if you’re shopping Amazon’s own Prime Day watch deals. However, there will still be sales available to non-Prime members from third-party sellers and other retailers who are increasingly muscling in on the action in order to compete with Amazon. These unofficial Prime Day watch sales are open to all.

You also have the option of taking advantage of a free Prime membership trial if it’s available to you, so check for that. Your trial subscription gives you full access to all the membership benefits, including access to exclusive Prime Day deals. You can always cancel your membership before you get charged. If you enjoy your trial and decide that the price is worth the benefits you get, such as free two-day shipping on many items and access to streaming content like shows and movies, then a Prime membership will only set you back $119 a year (or $13 a month). The whole point of Prime Day, after all, is to entice and introduce nonmembers to the service.

How to Choose a New Watch on Prime Day

The best watches for men run a wide gamut from cheap, sub-$50 timepieces to Swiss-made examples that will set you back tens of thousands of dollars, so to narrow things down a bit, a good first step is to decide how much you’re willing to spend. If you need some help with this and want to get an idea of what you get at certain price points, make sure to check out our guides for the best men’s watches under $1,000 as well as the best watches under $500, and if you’re on a tighter budget and/or just want a cheaper everyday “beater” timepiece, then take a look at our roundup of the best watches under $200 as well.

Don’t assume you need to spend big money to get a solid watch, though (even one with a mechanical movement). If style is the most important thing to you when selecting a timepiece, then there are plenty of Prime Day watch deals on tap for less than $200 and even under the $100 mark, especially if you’re willing to go for a battery-powered quartz movement rather than more traditional mechanical guts. Some guys turn up their noses at quartz watches; we do not count ourselves among that number. Although they may lack the historic pedigree of hand-wound and automatic watch movements, quartz movements are accurate, simple, found in many handsome timepieces, and are typically quite inexpensive.

That’s not to say that we don’t appreciate the smooth sweeping seconds hand of an old-school mechanical movement, and in fact, you’ll probably find both quartz and mechanical watches among the collections of most watch enthusiasts. Japanese watchmakers like Seiko and Orient offer excellent automatic watches for the money that are often well within the budgets of even bargain shoppers. If you want a mechanical movement on the cheap, those are a couple of highly regarded brands to look for among these Prime Day watch sales.

Watches can also sport an impressive array of features, and the introduction of smartwatches to the market hasn’t made things any simpler. Once you’ve got a price point in mind, settle on some features you need and which you can live without. A watch at its simplest form tells time, but many sport extras like rotating bezels, subdials built for various tasks, day/date displays, sapphire crystals, and even stopwatch functionality. There’s also water resistance to consider if you plan to take your watch to the pool or to the beach (one of the best dive watches would come in handy here). Digital watches will have more features still, such as alarms and audible alerts. Get an idea of what you want ahead of time so you’re not stricken with choice paralysis while shopping these Prime Day watch sales only to miss out on that Lightning Deal before the timer runs out or other shoppers snap it up first.

We’re mentioning style last only because this is a highly subjective thing that will largely boil down to your own personal aesthetic. Whether you go for analog or digital, dressy or sporty, quartz or mechanical, our primary piece of advice is: Stick with trusted watchmakers. You have plenty of options across all price brackets — even in an age of smartphones and smart wearables, classic wristwatches remain one of the most popular men’s accessories with an enormous market — so there’s no reason to opt for a watch from a sketchy-looking brand just because it’s cheap. Do a little research, read our roundups linked above, and familiarize yourself with the landscape a bit before you jump on any of these Prime Day watch deals.

