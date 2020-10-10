Why You Should Be Buying All of Your Underwear on Prime Day

Underwear, the foundation of every polished outfit, just got a whole lot cheaper thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day on October 13 and 14, which is offering some seriously impressive Prime Day deals on Amazon Essentials (the company’s fashion brand), as well as branded underwear for Prime Day. To whet our appetites for the two-day sale extravaganza, the tech giant has already unveiled some impressive early sales on some of the best underwear for men. These will be the cheapest they’ll be at Amazon all year, so now is the best time to buy for the best Prime Day fashion deals. To get you started on your search for the best boxers, boxer briefs, and briefs — here are four can’t-miss doorbusters.

Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Stretch Multipack Low Rise Trunks — $18, was $43

Let’s start this list out with a classic. Calvin Klein has always been the industry standard for some sleek and sexy underwear, and this pack of low-rise trunks is no exception. We love its minimalist elastic waistband that sits right below the waist for a super flattening fit. While we can’t guarantee you’ll look like one of All-American Brand’s famed pinup underwear models, Calvin Klein’s low rise trunks are certainly a worthy addition to your bedroom drawer.

Hanes Men’s 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Brief — from $16

Your parents’ favorite underwear brand just got upgraded with these multicolor boxer briefs, which are rendered in a proprietary fabric that wicks away moisture to fend off swamp crotch and unpleasant odors. Perfect to wear during your workouts, bike rides, or any activity that will make you break a sweat.

Amazon Essentials Men’s 5-Pack Tag-Free Boxer Briefs — from $14

You won’t find any gaudy logos with Amazon Essentials’ underwear line. Just some quality, no-frills boxer briefs that feel and move comfortably, thanks to their uber-flexible waistband and 100% cotton fabric. Perfect for guys who prefer their garments low-key and tasteful (which should probably be everyone).

Fruit of the Loom Men’s Tag-Free Cotton Briefs — from $14

Briefs have gotten a bad rap over the years for their skin-tight fit that doesn’t offer a lot of breathability for your family jewels. Not so with Fruit of the Loom’s cotton briefs, which are made with 100% cotton for maximum comfort, and a mid-rise style that offers plenty of security and a relatively relaxed fit for tighty whities.

And there you have it! Make sure to keep watching this space for more of the best underwear deals for men on Amazon Prime Day. Make sure to check out guide to the best underwear for men.

