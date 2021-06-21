  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day Sneaker Deals for 2021

By and

‘Tis the season to shop Prime Day sneaker deals, and if you know where to start your search, that’s half the battle. If you’re ready to dive into some  Prime Day deals for your next footwear purchase, then you’ve come to the right place. There are plentiful opportunities to shop fresh kicks from some of the world’s best brands, and when you throw in the fact that you can do it all at major discounts, well, consider yourself very lucky (and soon to be very stylish).

It’s even more fitting that Prime Day is timed nicely with the summer season, a crucial time of year for revamping your footwear rotation with fresh sneakers in a variety of styles and at a variety of price points. If it’s utility and great looks you seek in your next sneaker purchase, you’ve come to the right place. Prime Day sneaker deals mean prices that don’t come around very often (as in, ever). And Prime Day sneaker sales also serve as a helpful, quick and efficient way to get all sorts of sneakers as you craft a well-rounded closet. To update your look even further, you can also check out these Prime Day fashion deals.

Best Prime Day Sneaker Deals

Florsheim Sneakers

Starting at $84.90
Score the hottest deals on casual and luxurious sneakers on Florsheim starting at $79.90.
Buy Now

Amazon Fashion Sneakers

Up to 57% off
The global retailer routinely stocks and sells stylish sneakers aplenty from some of the world’s most trusted brands, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled to see what they offer.
Buy at Amazon

Reebok Sneakers

Up to 25% off
Whether you go with retro-style runners or high-tops or athletic sneakers, Reebok is sure to be stocked with a plethora of deals for everyone.
Buy at Reebok

Puma Sneakers

Up to 50% off
Puma toes the line between sporty styles and everyday favorites, and it helps that the retailer has experienced a major comeback in recent years.
Buy at Puma

Nordstrom Sneakers

Up to 60% Off
You can find stylish sneakers aplenty at this well-stocked retailer, including both high-end and more accessible brands.
Buy at Nordstrom

Axelion Perf Wide Men's Training Shoes

$55 $75
Looking for comfortable every day shoes? These modern style shoes are breathable and will support your feet for the long run.
Buy at Puma

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes

$126 $180
This long-lasting, high-performance shoe has a snug sock-like fit that matches with anything on your wardrobe.
Buy at Adidas

PUMA Pacer Next Excel Sneaker

$55 $70
Level up your streetwear with the Pacer Next Excel Sneake that comes with an air mesh upper for breathability and a TPU cage structure for heel support.
Buy at Amazon

Skechers Men's Classic Fit-delson-Camden Sneaker

$50 $65
The classic fit Delson Camden sneaker has air-cooled memory foam and adjustable bungee laces with a rubber sole and 1-inch heel for added comfort.
Buy at Amazon

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Knit Sneaker

$76 $90
The Grand Crosscourt Sneaker is 100% leather and the perfect casual style. It is a classic sport-inspired Oxford available in leather, suede or textile uppers.
Buy at Amazon

K-Swiss Men's Classic VN Sneaker

$65 $75
A K-Swiss signature shoe and the first-ever leather tennis shoe was reimagined with leather and the classic 5 stripes and a 3-piece toe. It features a collar lining as well as a heel cup sock liner.
Buy at Amazon

Adidas Men's Kaptur Sneaker

$71 $85
The Kaptur features a sleek, modern design complete with a well-crafted, comfortable midsole that promises sock-like fit.
Buy at Amazon

Nike Men's VTR Sneaker

$65 $70
The aesthetic VTR sneaker highlights an athletic-inspired, ultra-lightweight design that promises long-lasting comfort to the wearer.
Buy at Amazon

PUMA Men's Roma Basic Sneaker

$39 $60
The retro-inspired sneaker features the Puma signature Formstrips on the sides and toe overlay. It sports a rubber sole with the familiar sawtooth traction outsole.
Buy at Amazon

Men's Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Canvas

$55 $78
Madewell's sidewalk sneakers live up to the brand's name with its built-in MWL Cloudlift insoles to give you a cushy fit.
Buy Now

Adidas Originals Men's Seeley Sneaker

$56 $65
This is a lightweight skate shoe lightly padded for ankle protection and a rubber sole. Specifically designed for skateboarding, these Adidas hold up to daily park sessions.
Buy at Amazon

Skechers Men's Moreno Canvas Oxford Shoe

$49 $65
The Skechers Moreno Canvas Oxford shoe is equipped with air-cooled memory foam, a goga mat arch, and a rubber sole.
Buy at Amazon

Steve Madden Men's Harken Chukka Boot

$63 $80
This classic Chukka boot is 100% Leather with a distressed finish and the familiar wide-spaced stitching.
Buy at Amazon

Rockport Men's Colle Tie Sneaker

$61 $110
This soft and breathable interior has a cushioned and removable Ortholite footbed with a heel cup. Rockport's truTECH is a lightweight comfort feature that absorbs shock for long-lasting comfort.
Buy at Amazon

K-Swiss Classic VN (Men's)

$65 $75
This durable K-Swiss footwear made with leather material that comes with midsoles can be worn anywhere regardless of the occasion.
Buy at Amazon

ECCO Kyle Classic Sneaker

$110 $150
Crafted from durable tech fabrics and smooth leather, ECCO's vintage-inspired sneakers offer a lace-up closure for a snug fit and a direct-injected sole for added support and relief.
Buy at Nordstrom

Reebok Nano 9 Men's Training Shoes

$85 $130
This sleek, futuristic pair of training shoes from Reebok offers durability with its Flexweave woven textile and an abrasion-resistant rubber outsole for enhanced traction on surfaces.
Buy at Amazon

PUMA Men's Ferrari Roma Sneaker

$55 $75
The striking Ferrari Roma sneaker has a padded tongue and orthopedic arch support for a comfortable and stress-free stroll in the streets.
Buy at Amazon

Reebok Workout Plus Shoes

$75 $80
Reebok's sharp sneakers feature a comfortable EVA foam midsole for shock absorption and a high-abrasion outsole for traction, perfect for high-intensity sports.
Buy Now

Alpine Swiss Stefan Mens Retro Fashion Sneakers

$35 $75
Pull off a retro and casual look on a daily with these classic sneakers from Alpha Swiss.
Buy at Walmart

PUMA Men's Smash V2 Sneaker

$50 $55
The Smash V2 Sneaker has from PUMA highlights several features, including tennis-inspired silhouette, soft suede upper, full lace closure, and rubber midsole and outsole.
Buy at Puma

Converse Chuck 70 OX Canvas Sneakers

$56 $80
A classic low-cut pair, the Chuck 70 OX features thick canvas uppers, higher foxing, and Ortholite footbed for a comfortable stroll in the park.
Buy at Mr. Porter

Skechers Men's Energy Afterburn Lace-Up Sneaker

$47 $55
Pair up your athletic gear with the Afterburn lace-up sneaker as it offers a cushioned midsole for comfort and a padded heal for shock absorption.
Buy at Amazon

Nike Men's Flight Legacy Casual Sneakers

$102 $108
Wear this lightweight, durable pair of sneaks if you want to give off a retro and 80s basketball feel during a game.
Buy at Amazon

Fila Men's F-13v Lea/syn Fashion Sneakers

$37 $60
The timeless F-13v Lea/syn Fashion Sneakers combines contemporary design with functionality with rubber outsoles for grip and a leather upper for lateral support.
Buy at Amazon

Should You Buy New Sneakers on Prime Day? 

Now, don’t get us wrong: In our humble opinion, there’s never exactly a bad time to buy sneakers. This is especially true if you, like us, have a fast-growing and multifaceted footwear collection. But, there are better times of year to buy sneakers than others, starting with Prime Day and the plethora of Prime Day sneaker sales that are out there.

Whether you want fresh high-tops, crisp leather lace-up sneakers to wear with a suit, sporty kicks to wear to the gym, or a little bit of all three (and then some), Prime Day sneaker deals are the best way to shore up your footwear game in a hurry. Consider us big advocates for shopping for sneakers on Prime Day. Our answer to the above question is, without a doubt, yes.

Yes, you should shop for sneakers on Prime Day. And yes, you should fill your shopping cart in good time, because these Prime Day sneaker deals aren’t built to last. Even better, you’re going to score discounts from brands that don’t go on sale all that often. But like we said, these deals won’t stick around forever, so it’s best to tackle your Prime Day shopping list with a clear end goal in mind. For us, that goal is adding some versatile summer footwear to our rotation.

Hopefully, yours is the same. After all, with a busy summer on the horizon (including the return of weddings, BBQs, and family gatherings), the right footwear can go a long way. The best sneakers can provide comfort, high-quality looks, and go-anywhere versatility. If ever you’ve had a treasured pair of sneakers that you’ve worn and worn and then worn some more, you know how essential they can be to a summer wardrobe.

Go forth and find your new favorite sneakers right now at a discount, and enjoy the process rather than dreading it. If shopping for sneakers actually brings up fond memories of summertime fun, then this guide is like a helpful reminder that shopping for sneakers can actually be something you can cherish rather than dread. What we’re trying to say is that shopping for sneakers shouldn’t be a chore. That’s where the best Prime Day sneaker deals enter the equation.

The joy now lies in the search rather than the destination, because we’ve scoured far and wide to find you the best Prime Day sneaker sales around. In fact, we think some of these deals are almost too good to be true. Prime Day is, of course, a time to stock up on tech gadgets and other summer travel essentials, but think of it now like your one-stop destination on the way to footwear greatness.

In matters of style and summertime utility, the best Prime Day sneaker deals reign supreme. It only takes but a glance at some of the discounts on offer to prove our point. Hopefully, you’ve started your wish list already. And yet, this is the rare fashion wish list that’s actually well within your reach: Prime Day sneaker deals have something for everyone, no matter what you think your closet needs at the moment.

How To Choose Sneakers on Prime Day

Before you dive in headfirst in your quest for footwear comfort, style, and perfection, it pays off in the long run to know what you want, why need it, and what your top sneaker shopping priorities should be this season. How to choose sneakers on Prime Day isn’t a matter we take lightly, and we hope you feel the same way.

It all centers around how you’re going to wear your sneakers and what you need them for the most. If it’s new athletic or workout sneakers you need, consider deals from big-time brands that specialize in the space (hello, Nike and Adidas). If you’re set on sport sneakers but need a versatile pair of lace-ups to wear with jeans or chinos, consider opting for a lightweight, sleek pair of leather sneakers in white or brown leather.

If you’ve got a packed summer of backpacking and hiking, then hybrid sneakers are your best bet. And if you’ve just jumped into the world of sneakers and want to opt for something more casual, then New Balance sneakers are effective, affordable, and dependable.

The crucial point to keep in mind is that, no matter what sort of sneakers you need this season, there are absolutely plenty of Prime Day sneaker deals to satisfy even the most discerning sneaker shopper. If you thought you had already dreamed up all the possible ways in which sneakers can add to your wardrobe, think again. Prime Day sneaker deals offer up never-before-seen discounts on kicks that you can rock with jeans, with chino shorts or even, dare we say it … with a suit.

We’ve said this before, but if it sounds too good to be true, just know that Prime Day sneaker deals aren’t to be missed out on. They’re a legit way to stock up on fresh sneakers for every single occasion. Sneakers, after all, should be your go-to footwear this summer. Sneakers can take you to the boardwalk or to a brewery, and if you find the right pair through Prime Day sneaker sales, you can even snag some sneakers to wear to the office (just keep the chinos slim and the polo nicely tailored, and you’re all set).

Plus, shopping through Prime Day sneaker deals might reveal some gaps in your wardrobe. If you hadn’t considered needing sneakers for hiking, or if your running sneakers ended up with too much mileage on them without you realizing it, then Prime Day sneaker sales can quickly save the day (and your feet).

Choosing sneakers on Prime Day should boil down to utility, style, and of course, affordability. As we’ve said before, the great thing about shopping for sneakers on Prime Day is that you’re always going to get one of the best deals around. If you work your way through Prime Day with a game plan in mind, starting right now, you have nothing to worry about: Stylish new sneakers are yours for the taking with Prime Day sneaker deals.

Editors' Recommendations

18 Best Healthy Snacks to Munch on During Road Trips

best healthy road trip snacks

Best Prime Day Kayak Deals for 2021

Decathlon Itiwit Inflatable Kayak

Best Prime Day Bike Deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Bike Deals

Walmart Now Sells Luxury Used Watches, and We’re Not Mad About It

walmart luxury watch marketplace now has used watches no really

Best Prime Day G-Shock Deals for 2021

best casio watches for men g shock wrist

Best Prime Day Sunglasses Deals for 2021

summer style trends for men trendy ethnic man in sunglasses on seashore

The 9 Best Men’s No-Show Socks Available at Walmart

Best Prime Day Watch Deals for 2021

best prime day watch deals alpina

Best Prime Day Champion Clothing Deals for 2021

best prime day champion deals sale

Prime Day Fashion Deals for 2021

Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

The 19 Best Men’s Workout Shorts in Spring 2021

Public Rec Shorts

Ray-Ban’s Unsung Hero, the Clubmaster, Is Selling Cheap and Fast on Amazon

ray ban clubmaster amazon prime day 2021 rb

Buy This Everest Fanny Pack from Walmart Before We Do

everest signature waist pack walmart 2021