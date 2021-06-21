  1. Fashion & Style
Best Prime Day Champion Clothing Deals for 2021

Amazon’s big summer sale is here today after being delayed until October last time, bringing with it all sorts of great Prime Day Champion deals on clothing, accessories, and more. If you’re a big fan of this brand’s great line of workout clothes and athleisure apparel, then now’s the time to shop because Prime Day deals are the best chance of the season to stock up on some gear for the rest of the year (even if your idea of working out includes doing some couch surfing).

These Prime Day fashion deals can and will sell out fast, so to help you get your shopping game on, we’ve already done the work to round up all the best bargains on Champion-branded clothing and accessories right here. Note that most of these Prime Day Champion deals (the clothing, at least) are available in multiple colors and sizes, and prices will naturally vary between them, so don’t hesitate to poke around a bit even if a discount listed here doesn’t strike you as anything special at first glance.

Best Prime Day Champion Deals

Champion Powerblend Hooded Sweatshirt

$30 $50
This warm and comfortable Champion's zip-up sweatshirt is incredibly soft and easy to put on and off.
Buy at Amazon

Champion Double Dry Men's 6-Pack Low-Cut Socks

$14 $19
Low cut socks are every jock’s dream, keeping those favorite sneaker stink-free, without sacrificing that no-sock (almost) look.
Buy at Amazon

Champion Men's Classic Jersey Ringer Tee, Oxford Gray, M

$15 $20
The Champion Men's Classic Jersey Ringer Tee is soft and stylish for casual wear and promises comfort with a modern athletic fit.
Buy at Amazon

Champion Men's Powerblend Open Bottom Fleece Pant

$24
All the comfort of your favorite pair of sweats with an open bottom for a finished look. The super-comfortable 50/50 cotton-poly blend means you’ll be wearing these everywhere from home to the gym.
Buy at Amazon

Champion Men's Graphic Powerblend Fleece Short

$18
Round out your Champion wardrobe with these poly/cotton blend shorts. Perfect for the gym, you’ll find yourself wearing them as lounge shorts, or even out and about.
Buy at Amazon

Champion Men's Classic Jersey Script T-Shirt

$17 $25
Declare yourself a Champion with this classic logo T-shirt in 100% cotton. Various colors, sizes, and logos are available.
Buy at Amazon

Champion Men's Graphic Powerblend Fleece Hoodie

$29
Perfect for warming up at the gym, this hoodie is also an excellent layering piece for cooler temperatures. Better yet, a percentage of recycled fibers are used to make the fabric.
Buy at Amazon

Champion Men's Powerblend Graphic Crew Sweatshirt

$29 $50
The Champion Men's Powerblend Graphic Crew Sweatshirt is easy to wear and designed to layer up your look. It's also easy to care for as it is machine washable.
Buy at Amazon

Champion Men's Boxer Briefs All Day Comfort No Ride Up Double Dry X-Temp, 5-Pack

$21
So comfortable you’ll be wearing them everywhere (just remember to pull on a pair of Champion shorts or sweats if you’re leaving the house). These boxer briefs will help keep you cool and dry.
Buy at Amazon

Champion Men's Powerblend Retro Fleece Jogger Pant

$24
Is a classic pair of sweats more your style? You can’t do better than these joggers from Champion. You’ll be channeling your high school PE teacher and projecting all his swagger.
Buy at Amazon

Champion Men's Long-Sleeve Double-Dry Performance T-Shirt

$10 $20
This long-sleeve T-shirt from Champion will keep you warm and dry, plus it offers 50-plus UPF protection, so it’s even great to wear to fend off the sun on warmer days.
Buy at Amazon

C9 Champion Men's Short Sleeve Tech Tee

$15
This poly-spandex blend incorporates the technical, moisture-wicking, quick-drying properties of high-end performance brands but stays true to Champion's high-quality roots.
Buy at Amazon

Champion Men's Champion Advocate Backpack

$40 $60
You need a backpack to stash all your gym goodies or for your morning commute. Why not get one that’s Instagram-worthy? We like this stand-out design featuring the Champion logo in sturdy polyester.
Buy at Amazon

Should You Buy New Champion Gear on Prime Day?

In a word: Yes. Technology and pricey accessories like wristwatches are always the stars of the show during Amazon’s big annual summer sale, but the retailer discounts items in pretty much every product category, and brands like Champion often run their own sitewide sales during this event as well. That means that these Prime Day Champion deals are likely going to be the best opportunity to score brand-name gear like this before Labor Day and Black Friday sales arrive later in the year. We don’t recommend waiting for those sales, though, as the prices aren’t likely to be any better.

There are a few things to keep in mind when shopping these Prime Day Champion sales, however. Remember that Prime Day is a rather short sale that runs for two days, and most of the official deals offered by Amazon come in the form of member-exclusive Lightning Deals that are only available for a limited number of hours or until an item runs out of stock (which regularly happens before the timer is depleted). If you see a bargain that jumps out at you, you should consider snapping it up before someone else does.

That said, brands that have their own Amazon stores, such as Champion, as well as the numerous third-party sellers that operate on the site, may offer their own deals that are open to all and sundry — meaning you might not even need a Prime membership to score a discount. Many Prime Day Champion deals will be limited to Prime members, though, so if you don’t have a subscription, see if you’re eligible to sign up for a free Prime trial. You get all the benefits of Amazon Prime as long as your trial is active, and you can simply cancel before the trial expires if you decide that the benefits aren’t worth the $13 per month or $119 per year membership fee.

How to Choose New Champion Gear on Prime Day

Champion has long been known as one of the best workout clothing brands and their range of athleisure wear is large, with everything from sweatshirts and tees to bags and backpacks sporting the brand’s iconic “C” logo. Champion’s bread and butter are its excellent staples — T-shirts, shorts, socks, and so on — and although you probably don’t need much help picking these out, there are still a few things to bear in mind when shopping for Prime Day Champion deals.

There’s nothing wrong with 100% cotton and fleece for casual daily clothing and loungewear, but for working out — as in, activities where you’ll be getting hot and sweaty — you’ll probably want to consider shirts, shorts, pants, and underwear made from Champion’s Double Dry fabrics. These wick moisture much better and dry much faster than all-cotton fabric (whereas cotton absorbs moisture, dries slowly, and clings to your skin, creating that unpleasant “sticky” feeling and preventing your body from cooling down effectively).

Along with keeping you a bit cooler, many of Champion’s Double Dry workout shirts even feature 50-plus UPF protection to guard your skin against UV radiation when you’re outside in the sun. A nice middle ground between all-cotton and all-synthetic materials like cotton and polyester is blended fabrics, which combine two or more of these. You’ll often see cotton-poly blends (maybe with some added spandex as well) on things like sweatshirts, the best men’s lounge pants, shorts, underwear, and socks; all items that can do double duty as workout clothing and everyday casual apparel.

After summer comes fall, and when things start to cool down a bit, you’ll be glad for the extra coverage of sweatpants and sweatshirts, and there are plenty to be found among these Prime Day Champion deals. From classic pullovers to the ever-versatile hoodie, Champion sweatshirts come in all colors, sizes, and fabrics (although 50% cotton/polyester is the most common) and will quickly become the autumn, winter, and spring workhorses of your wardrobe. They’re perfect for layering whether you’re lounging around at home, heading to the gym, or just enjoying the great outdoors on a cool day.

Lastly, don’t sleep on Prime Day Champion deals on the brand’s excellent lineup of bags and accessories. Our favorites among these are the duffel bags and backpacks (Champion even makes some fanny packs if you’re into that sort of thing), which are perfectly built for everything from carrying your workout gear to your daily trek across campus. Champion bags and backpacks come in all sizes and styles, and as some of the pricier items in the brand’s stable, they’re likely to offer the biggest discounts. If your current duffel or daypack is running a little ragged, then definitely keep your eyes peeled for these.

