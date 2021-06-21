Best Prime Day Champion Clothing Deals for 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon’s big summer sale is here today after being delayed until October last time, bringing with it all sorts of great Prime Day Champion deals on clothing, accessories, and more. If you’re a big fan of this brand’s great line of workout clothes and athleisure apparel, then now’s the time to shop because Prime Day deals are the best chance of the season to stock up on some gear for the rest of the year (even if your idea of working out includes doing some couch surfing). These Prime Day fashion deals can and will sell out fast, so to help you get your shopping game on, we’ve already done the work to round up all the best bargains on Champion-branded clothing and accessories right here. Note that most of these Prime Day Champion deals (the clothing, at least) are available in multiple colors and sizes, and prices will naturally vary between them, so don’t hesitate to poke around a bit even if a discount listed here doesn’t strike you as anything special at first glance. Best Prime Day Champion Deals

Should You Buy New Champion Gear on Prime Day?

In a word: Yes. Technology and pricey accessories like wristwatches are always the stars of the show during Amazon’s big annual summer sale, but the retailer discounts items in pretty much every product category, and brands like Champion often run their own sitewide sales during this event as well. That means that these Prime Day Champion deals are likely going to be the best opportunity to score brand-name gear like this before Labor Day and Black Friday sales arrive later in the year. We don’t recommend waiting for those sales, though, as the prices aren’t likely to be any better.

There are a few things to keep in mind when shopping these Prime Day Champion sales, however. Remember that Prime Day is a rather short sale that runs for two days, and most of the official deals offered by Amazon come in the form of member-exclusive Lightning Deals that are only available for a limited number of hours or until an item runs out of stock (which regularly happens before the timer is depleted). If you see a bargain that jumps out at you, you should consider snapping it up before someone else does.

That said, brands that have their own Amazon stores, such as Champion, as well as the numerous third-party sellers that operate on the site, may offer their own deals that are open to all and sundry — meaning you might not even need a Prime membership to score a discount. Many Prime Day Champion deals will be limited to Prime members, though, so if you don’t have a subscription, see if you’re eligible to sign up for a free Prime trial. You get all the benefits of Amazon Prime as long as your trial is active, and you can simply cancel before the trial expires if you decide that the benefits aren’t worth the $13 per month or $119 per year membership fee.

How to Choose New Champion Gear on Prime Day

Champion has long been known as one of the best workout clothing brands and their range of athleisure wear is large, with everything from sweatshirts and tees to bags and backpacks sporting the brand’s iconic “C” logo. Champion’s bread and butter are its excellent staples — T-shirts, shorts, socks, and so on — and although you probably don’t need much help picking these out, there are still a few things to bear in mind when shopping for Prime Day Champion deals.

There’s nothing wrong with 100% cotton and fleece for casual daily clothing and loungewear, but for working out — as in, activities where you’ll be getting hot and sweaty — you’ll probably want to consider shirts, shorts, pants, and underwear made from Champion’s Double Dry fabrics. These wick moisture much better and dry much faster than all-cotton fabric (whereas cotton absorbs moisture, dries slowly, and clings to your skin, creating that unpleasant “sticky” feeling and preventing your body from cooling down effectively).

Along with keeping you a bit cooler, many of Champion’s Double Dry workout shirts even feature 50-plus UPF protection to guard your skin against UV radiation when you’re outside in the sun. A nice middle ground between all-cotton and all-synthetic materials like cotton and polyester is blended fabrics, which combine two or more of these. You’ll often see cotton-poly blends (maybe with some added spandex as well) on things like sweatshirts, the best men’s lounge pants, shorts, underwear, and socks; all items that can do double duty as workout clothing and everyday casual apparel.

After summer comes fall, and when things start to cool down a bit, you’ll be glad for the extra coverage of sweatpants and sweatshirts, and there are plenty to be found among these Prime Day Champion deals. From classic pullovers to the ever-versatile hoodie, Champion sweatshirts come in all colors, sizes, and fabrics (although 50% cotton/polyester is the most common) and will quickly become the autumn, winter, and spring workhorses of your wardrobe. They’re perfect for layering whether you’re lounging around at home, heading to the gym, or just enjoying the great outdoors on a cool day.

Lastly, don’t sleep on Prime Day Champion deals on the brand’s excellent lineup of bags and accessories. Our favorites among these are the duffel bags and backpacks (Champion even makes some fanny packs if you’re into that sort of thing), which are perfectly built for everything from carrying your workout gear to your daily trek across campus. Champion bags and backpacks come in all sizes and styles, and as some of the pricier items in the brand’s stable, they’re likely to offer the biggest discounts. If your current duffel or daypack is running a little ragged, then definitely keep your eyes peeled for these.

