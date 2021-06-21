The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With tens of thousands of Prime Day deals out there, we thought we’d help you out by narrowing things down to the best Prime Day backpack deals so you can get out on the road with a shiny new backpack for less than ever before. Whether you’re looking for a backpack to take on your daily commute or thinking a little more ambitiously and planning on going hiking or camping in the near future, the Prime Day backpack sales have you covered and we’ve got all the best deals here. Besides rounding up the best offers, we’ve also looked at whether Prime Day is the right time to buy a new backpack and gathered together everything you need to know about how best to choose a new backpack too.

If that’s not enough for you, we also have all the best Prime Day tent deals and the best Prime Day sleeping bag deals too. Combined, you can be sure of a superior hiking or camping experience for less money than it usually costs.

Best Prime Day Backpack Deals

Should You Buy a New Backpack on Prime Day?

Generally, Prime Day is a great time to buy almost anything providing the price is right. That’s because Prime Day is now one of the biggest sales events of the year and it easily rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday with the benefit that you get to enjoy your new purchases earlier in the year.

That’s particularly useful when it comes to a new backpack because it’s likely you’re outdoors more during the summer months. If you plan on hiking throughout the summer, everything feels better with a new backpack on your back so this is a great time to invest in the Prime Day backpack sales. Because of the summer timing of Prime Day, we’re expecting discounts to be far deeper than anything you’ll see as part of Black Friday too as people will be keen to embrace outdoor habits.

Prime Day benefits greatly from its exclusivity too. Only Amazon Prime members can indulge in the Prime Day backpack deals so you’re not fighting it out amongst the general population like you would be during Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That means the inventory can go a little further meaning you get a better chance of snapping up that hotly sought-after Lightning deal and snagging a great new backpack for less.

In terms of budgeting, buying now rather than waiting is a smart move too. It’s likely you’ve budgeted accordingly for Prime Day but you also probably have a separate budget for the holidays. Separating the two is a wise move and a better way of looking after your disposable income while still getting everything you want from the sales and holidays. You can justify that backpack purchase now safe in the knowledge that later in the year, you’ve replenished your cash and can go nuts with more wintery fare via the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. It’s not likely that you’ll see deeper discounts on backpacks at this time anyway so Prime Day backpack sales are the ones to watch.

All that said though, make sure you do actually need a new backpack. During the Prime Day sales, it’s super tempting to buy stuff you don’t really need simply because it’s so heavily discounted. Think carefully about whether you need a new backpack and what you want from such a purchase, and you can’t go wrong. That’s why we go into depth about how best to choose a backpack during the Prime Day sales.

How to Choose a Backpack on Prime Day

A backpack can mean a lot of different things so the absolute most important thing to do is think about what you need the backpack for.

Are you buying a backpack to store your laptop and other work items on your daily commute? You’ll need an entirely different backpack than someone who’s looking to go on a three-day hike and take all their essentials with them. Typically, a less hardy backpack is required when commuting compared to one that has to handle harsh weather conditions and a lot of time outdoors.

We’ve already taken a look at the best travel backpacks which can be useful if you plan on traveling all around the world from airports to back roads. These backpacks are designed to be lighter than traditional hard-suited suitcases while still remaining hardy to the elements from bad weather to cobblestones.

For more general backpacks, we have the best men’s backpacks which cover everything from heading to the office to more heavyweight needs. Then, we have the best outdoor backpacks for — you guessed it — the outdoors. If you’re a hardy explorer, these are the backpacks for you.

Whatever your requirement needs when it comes to hardiness, one thing is vital — capacity. Each backpack offers different capacity levels and how big a backpack you need is going to depend on your plans. Small capacity is fine if you’re simply heading to work with a few bits, but if you plan on traveling for weeks with the backpack, a large capacity is going to be a lot more important.

The pockets and storage compartments within each backpack are handy too and you’ll want to make sure the design works well for your needs. Check out all the photos on the listing as well as any customer reviews to learn about the design and if it fits your plans.

Look out for safety features too such as methods that help circumvent the risk of theft. These are particularly useful if you’re traveling far and wide but even a local journey can put you at risk of thieves.

You’ll also want to consider what you want to carry around. That’s both in terms of weight and looks. Weight-wise, you want something that’s reasonably lightweight before you fill it with items so that you don’t feel dragged down before you begin. You’ll also want something that looks the part so that it suits the rest of your aesthetic with minimal hassle.

Finally, don’t forget your budget. With so many backpacks out there, it can be tempting to go nuts and overspend but the most expensive option out there isn’t always the best one for your needs. Don’t be afraid to cut back a little if it works out better for you.

