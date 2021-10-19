Step Out in the Best Men’s High-Top Sneakers This Season

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Fall calls for something a little bit different, something a bit tougher and more versatile on the footwear front. Fall calls for high-tops. Specifically, it calls for quality sneakers that blend comfort and classic looks with durability and an added flair to take on chilly, rainy autumn weather.

The best high-top sneakers blend classic looks with unbeatable style, the kind that you only get when shoes are built to last. These are an upgrade from your low-top summer sneakers, with the sort of durability that fits right in alongside your flannel shirt and your selvedge denim, both of which are fall style classics, too. And since the style is rooted in old-school performance (think of the first basketball shoes, for instance), well, high-top sneakers look great any way you slice it. The time is now to acquaint yourself with a casual pair of kicks you can rock this season and well beyond.

Best Overall High-Top Sneakers: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

These shoes are an undeniable classic, the sort of sneakers that look good with pretty much anything and stand the test of time. Wear them with jeans or chinos and an Oxford shirt, then add a shawl cardigan for retro, office-friendly style.

Best High-Top Sneakers for Throwback Style: Reebok Royal Hi2 Sneakers

There’s just something about these sneakers that calls to mind the ’80s or the ’90s, which makes them a fashionable throwback option. Add in black jeans and a gray T-shirt or crewneck sweatshirt for a style that really lets these sleek sneakers stand out.

Best High-Top Sneakers to Wear With Jeans: Levi’s Stanton Waxed Sneakers

The famed denim brand now makes so much more than just jeans. Note these nubuck sneakers, with eye-catching detailing that pairs nicely with a slim pair of Levi’s jeans this season.

Best Canvas High-Top Sneakers: Adidas Nizza RF Hi Shoes

The sportswear experts at Adidas know a thing or two about making standout high-top sneakers. This canvas pair offers up an understated take on the classic “three stripes” design, all the better to wear casually with jeans this fall.

Most Sustainable High-Top Sneakers: Cariuma OCA High Sneakers

Cariuma makes sustainability the name of the game with these sneakers, using ethical manufacturing practices that cut down on waste and utilize repurposed materials whenever possible. The result is a pair of timeless kicks you can feel great about wearing.

Best Investment-Level High-Top Sneakers: Tom Ford Black Cambridge Leather Sneakers

If there’s a designer that can do it all when it comes to upgrading your essentials with everyday luxury in mind, it’s Tom Ford. Here, he takes the sporty high-top and turns it into something to be worn with a suit.

Other Sneakers We Love

TAFT Jack Sneakers

Add some fall-ready design to your footwear rotation with these pleasing, super-cool mixed-media sneakers from TAFT. They’ve turned a suiting pattern into a cool accent for fresh leather kicks. Wear them to dressy dinner parties this season.

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Sneakers

Nike turns back the clock with these cool-as-can-be, vintage-inspired kicks in a rich fall tone. Wear them with blue jeans and a gray henley for that added pop of fall color.

Vince Flynn High-Top Sneakers

Take a minimal approach to your wardrobe with these crisply designed high-top sneakers. They can easily be teamed with tan chinos and a navy blazer for high-low office style.

