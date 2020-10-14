Prime Day is one — er, two — of the best days of the year to score the lowest prices on just about anything. You’ll find incredible Prime Day Deals on everything from kitchen appliances to outdoor gear. It’s also the perfect time to find Prime Day Fashion Deals, including up to 40% off Levi’s brand apparel. Here are five of our top picks for this year.

Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans — From $35, was $60



Perhaps no single piece of apparel in the last century has been more iconic than Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans. The design has changed little since its debut more than 140 years ago. Like the original, most 501s today are made of 100% cotton, although some incorporate a bit of elastane for added stretch and comfort. The 501 line has also expanded beyond the original blue jeans to include several dozen colors. But, these are still largely the same version 1.0 your grandfather wore. Score a pair during Amazon Prime Day for as much as 40% off.

Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket — From $59, was $80



Like 501 jeans, the Levi’s Sherpa jacket never really goes out of style. The timeless, rugged look feels like pure Americana. The warm sherpa insulation makes this a three- or even four-season jacket, and a soft, quilted lining in the sleeves provide added comfort for the long haul.

Levi’s Men’s 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans — From $22, was $42



For a modern fit, Levi’s 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans provide a more tailored look that’s even slimmer than Levi’s already skinny 511 jeans. They fit slim from the hip and from the knee down to the ankle. Made with advanced +Levi’s Flex fabric, they provide more flex for all-day comfort. Plus, they’re available in two dozen colors and styles — from worn and destructed to sprayed and overdyed — to perfectly dial in your look.

Levi’s Men’s Hybrid Hooded Trucker Jacket — From $59, was $80



Levi’s original hooded trucker jacket has been a symbol of blue-collar style since 1967. Like the blue jeans and denim trucker jacket that inspired it, the Hybrid Hooded Trucker Jacket is timeless, functional, and handsome. It’s a great, basic piece that develops personality through years of natural wear, fading, and holes. Plus, the fleece hood and sleeves make it warm and infinitely versatile.

Levi’s Men’s XX Taper Cargo Pants — From $25, was $60



For the gentleman who can’t live without more pockets, Levi’s offers the XX Taper Cargo Pants. It’s a luxurious twist on the classic cargo pant. The satin fabric feels somewhere between rugged and upscale, but twin multifunction pockets ensure they’re just as versatile as their classic cargo counterparts. The lightweight, 100% cotton denim features a relaxed fit that tapers at the ankle for effortless all-day wear.

