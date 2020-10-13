The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

‘Tis the season … to shop the best deals during Amazon Prime Day. There’s a heck of a lot out there when it comes to Prime Day Deals, but specifically, Amazon is offering discounts on jackets and coats for Prime Day, and we can’t wait to get our hands on the latest and greatest. After all, as colder weather hits, you’re going to need to look sharp in style, and that’s just a fact. There are plenty of Prime Day Fashion Deals to be had, but we did the hard work for you.

Why not save a little dough while you stock up for the season, right? Jackets and coats are the cheapest they’ll be at Amazon all year, making this the time to buy, featuring some of our favorite brands.

The Best Jacket and Coat Deals

Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket — $58, was $98

The coolest trucker jacket on the planet (arguably) gets a cold-weather upgrade courtesy of Levi’s, and it’s available for one heck of a deal right now.

Champion Packable Jacket — $28, was $45

Champion delivers the goods when it comes to affordable, durable athletic gear, and you can get this grab-and-go jacket for nearly 40% off right now.

Columbia Steens Mountain Full Zip Fleece Jacket — $26, was $30

A casual fleece jacket works in plenty of fall style situations, including laidback days at home and fall adventures on the road, and if it was possible to be any more affordable, well, it is now (spend the change on some coffee).

Columbia Men’s Delta Ridge Down Jacket — $95, was $140

Get a sweet deal on a highly functional down jacket you can wear through fall and into winter.

The North Face Men’s Apex Bionic 2 Jacket —$112, was $149

A sleek and functional jacket from The North Face doesn’t often come by as cheap as this one, to be sure. Snap it up while it’s still around.

Nike Men’s Epic Training Jacket —$40, was $55

When you can snag gear from Nike for under $50, we think you should certainly go ahead and do so ASAP.

Members Only Iconic Racer Jacket — $59, was $70

Get an even better deal than you thought possible on a classic jacket that’s perfectly well-suited for fall travel.

Nautica Classic Double-Breasted Peacoat —$146, was $250

Round out your fall and winter outerwear rotation with an iconic silhouette, the hard-wearing peacoat. This particular style is under $100 for the ultimate combination of value, style and functionality.

London Fog Men’s Iconic Trench Coat —$102, was $160

A trench coat in a cool, classic color works particularly well for blustery fall weather, so step out in style with this nicely priced option.

Helly Hansen Varde Knitted Fleece Jacket —$80, was $125

Pick up a performance-minded fleece jacket from the lauded gear purveyors at Helly Hansen, and know that you can wear this one on the trail or off.

