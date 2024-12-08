Although everyone knows that Art Basel in Miami is the place to be for the ultimate art and parties, Autry and Rob Pruitt have used the art event as the backdrop to their new collaboration. After transforming a gas station into the chrome-covered “Autry Art Station,” where artist Rob Pruitt showcased some of his famed chrome artworks. Using one of Autry’s most recognizable designs as a base, the latest sneaker is all about art and uniqueness. Considering Autry’s history in creating elaborate scenes to showcase their newest offerings, it’s no surprise their latest collaboration followed suit. Now available in one very distinct colorway, there’s no telling what more surprises Autry and Rob Pruitt may have for fans down the line.

Autry ‘Rob Pruitt’ Medalist Low Sneakers

Amid a chrome-filled gas station, Autry and Rob Pruitt showcased their latest offering that remixes Autry’s famed Medalist Low Sneaker. Created with mirror-effect chrome leather and puffed-up silver laces, this new shoe is all about combining futurism and retro details. A silver-toned sole completes the outside design, which leans in on retro-futurism. An embroidered PU metal leather label detailing seamed at the tongue, giving it a head-to-toe look. Housed in a transparent shoe box filled with plenty of artwork, these shoes are more than just your everyday footwear. Meant to act as a piece of wearable art, these Medalist Low Sneakers are the perfect statement piece for any wardrobe. With only 2,500 pairs released for $380, there’s no doubt that these sneakers will go quickly. Fans looking to snag the sneaker can purchase via Autry’s web store. While not the easiest shoe to combine with, these sneakers are more than for use, they’re a clear example of how footwear and art have more in common than thought.

