Arc’teryx’s latest shoe is a must for winter-ready style

Arc'teryx unveils their new winter shoe

arcteryx kragg insulated shoe
Whether exploring the hiking trails or running errands around the city, your winter footwear has to meet all your demands. Besides adequate support and flexibility, your shoes need to be able to look stylish for any occasion. For their Fall/Winter 2024 collection, Arc’teryx is expanding on their comfortable shoe collection to give wearers the solution to this problem. The Arc’teryx Kragg Insulated Shoe was crafted to expand their Kragg slip-on sneaker to keep users protected, even in colder weather. With new features that allow ultimate comfort, no matter the situation, the Arc’teryx sneaker is a must for adventure seekers looking to add style to their looks. 

The Arc’teryx Kragg Insulated Shoe

arc'teryx kragg insulated shoe in graphite
Crafted as a hybrid shoe, the Kragg Insulated shoe offers the best characteristics for winter. Featuring PrimaLoft Gold insulation for warmth and Vibram Megagrip outsoles that give more traction on slick surfaces. Equipped with a high stretch collar and durable ripstop upper that helps to keep debris out. These added features help keep the foot protected and warm, without losing flexibility. A unique add-on to this insulated shoe is the ability to remove the heel, which allows users to turn the shoe into a quicker everyday footwear. This design also comes with a water-resistant characteristic and reinforced toe cap, which offers support and protection during outdoor activities. 

Available on the Arc’teryx site, the Kragg Insulated Shoe can be purchased for $180 in two colorways. The Insulated Shoe can be found in a neutral Canvas hue and a bold euphoria/granite color. An option for those wanting sleek and subtle footwear or bold and bright, this Kragg Insulated Shoe is a must for those still seeking outdoor thrill during the winter season. 

