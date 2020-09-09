A story recently appeared on the website WWD about a Swiss pajama company. The opening paragraph stated that “… antiviral fabric treatments … have become a must-have due to the coronavirus pandemic.” The article, an interview with the sleepwear brand’s chairman and cofounder, then went on to dance around the antivirus topic, discussing the advantages of antibacterial properties, the difference between viruses and bacteria, the potential for use of antiviral fabrics in making masks., etc. Other than a reference to something called Viroblock, the article never did come out and say where one could find said antiviral “must-haves.”

There’s a reason. As much as we might want these antiviral fabrics, those that have been developed haven’t even been approved for consumer use. If you’re waiting for antiviral jammies, you may be waiting even longer than you will for a coronavirus vaccine. We caught up with Dr. Robert Monticello, the Senior Scientific Consultant of the International Antimicrobial Council (IAC) and President of Consolidated Pathways to talk about why you won’t find these products on the market yet, whether that matters, and why you’ll never want to reuse your hotel towel again.

Monticello has his PhD in microbiology and biochemistry. At IAC he works with manufacturers on the production and responsible use of antimicrobial textiles, and on writing the testing methods that such companies would use to be sure their products are effective. His “day job” with Consolidated Pathways is to be a brand representative for several chemical companies that provide that technology.

“There’s a lot of hokeyness and some truth to a lot of companies’ antiviral claims,” says Monticello. “Are they antiviral? Yes. From a technical side. But you cannot make those claims in the United States. It’s against the law, and you can be fined for doing so.”

First, Monticello himself is working on developing the testing method to see if a fabric is effective specifically against the COVID virus. Problem number one? Most lab workers don’t have the facilities necessary to work safely with the virus. “There are technologies that could make antiviral textiles, but there aren’t technologies that exist to test against COVID. We can test against influenza, for example, so we are looking at modifying certain technology to simulate the virus so we can safely test such textiles.”

But here’s where it gets tricky. You’ve probably heard some of your favorite activewear or outdoor brands celebrating antimicrobial technology that is meant to cut down on workout stank. While we can talk about odor control, brands can’t actually use the term antimicrobial in their labeling because that is what Monticello describes as an aesthetic claim vs. a health claim, which would make it subject to Environmental Protection Agency regulations. Monticello points out that those rules are not as strict in places like China or India, so occasionally those sorts of claims might slip through.

Why all the rules? As the WWD article states, “it can feel like the Wild West with hundreds of brands producing masks or clothing with antiviral claims going unchecked.”

“Is your product EPA registered? If not, is it even safe to be used close to the skin? There are treatments like particle silver charging (that may kill viruses) but should it even be used on textiles? Is the cure worse than the disease? You could also wrap yourself in bleach, but that might not be very good for you.”

That’s not to say that antiviral fabrics might not make their way to us eventually. Still, Monticello points out that if someone infected with the coronavirus were to sneeze on a piece of cotton cloth, the virus could live on the untreated cloth for up to six hours. These technologies might still allow it to live for thirty minutes.

The good news is that concerns about transmitting the virus through touch have lessened recently. Even the WWD piece points out that “the virus can remain on some surfaces for up to 72 hours, so far, evidence suggests that it’s harder to catch the virus from a soft surface (such as fabric) than it is from frequently touched hard surfaces like elevator buttons or a door handle.”

Now, let’s talk about what you should be worried about. “Microbes are living things (versus a virus which isn’t). If you can, be sure your clothes are treated with an antimicrobial agent before you wear them. Otherwise, the moment you wear something and wash it, you have contaminated it forever. We’ve done tests that show if you wash shirts and underwear together, microbes from underwear get onto the shirts and never go away. If your workout shirt isn’t treated with one of these technologies, within 20 minutes of starting your hot, sweaty workout, you’ve created a perfect environment for the bacteria that are already on that fabric to grow.”

Part of the problem is that detergents aren’t what they used to be: We’ve removed many of their most “effective” ingredients because they are toxic, both to us and the environment. We’ve also lowered water temperatures, so they also don’t kill all the germs. “Essentially each piece of clothing develops its own ‘biome.’”

You’ve probably heard the term biome applied to communities of plants and animals, like tundra or a tropical rain forest. Humans have a microbiome of our own — crawling around on our skin and in our bodily fluids — that includes lots of helpful microorganisms that keep us healthy. Monticello points out that much of our clothing now has a biome of its own living on the surface.

Here’s the part where it gets yucky.

“When I stay at a hotel and it suggests that I hang my towel to reuse for another day, I never do it. The hot, humid environment of the bathroom is going to guarantee the growth of bacteria; somebody else’s bacteria, in fact.”

Luckily for all of us, Monticello is working with towel manufacturers who want to treat their products with antimicrobial agents.

