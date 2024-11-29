Amberjack creates their perfect companion with new dress socks

The people behind Amberjack spent years working with some of the biggest shoe brands on the market, like Cole Haan, Allen Edmonds, and Adidas, before becoming disenchanted with the industry. While suits have moved forward seemingly in leaps and bounds for decades, you can see the exact dress shoe styles and materials today that were used back when your great-grandfather stood next to the Don Drapers of the day. So they set off to create something different, and a new dress shoe revolution began, with the help of ambassador NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that they have recruited hundreds of thousands of men to their revolution, they have created the perfect partner with the Amberjack dress socks.

Keeping your feet cool, dry, and comfortable

There are thousands of dress sock options, so it can begin to feel overwhelming. The question is whether or not to wear solids or patterns. If you decide you want to wear solids, there are even MORE possibilities. That is why buying socks explicitly made to go with your dress shoes simplifies the process entirely. Amberjack has started the collection with five colors: Obsidian (perfect for your darker outfits and more formal moments), Cobalt (the upgrade your office looks need), Ocean (the light gray color your smart-casual looks desire), Olive (the kind of statement you should be making as often as possible), and Ivory (the intriguing rule breaker for a dress outfit). On top of attractive colors, it has a host of features that make it an attractive partner to the Amberjack shoes.

Specs Thermal Regulation Moisture Wicking Reinforced Heel Seamless Toes Stay-Up Technology Anatomical Design

Amberjack Dress Socks