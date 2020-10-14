The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A popular wallet trend we’ve seen is the rise of the carbon fiber wallet. Slimmer wallets are convenient for fast and easy access to credit cards and if you add a carbon filter into the mix. It makes a great practical wallet. Carbon fiber is a material that consists of a strong but thin crystalline filaments of carbon, so it’s great to hold your items and withstand pressure. This Geelyda Carbon Fiber Wallet wallet has so much carbon fiber a Lamborghini would be jealous — and it’s only $11 for Prime Day 2020.

One of the popular wallet materials that you will encounter is the carbon fiber material. They are usually light, stiff, and extremely strong which makes them excellent materials for wallets. Wallets are meant to hold your money but there’s a lot more that goes into choosing a wallet. Your wallet says a lot about you so when choosing a wallet, you have to consider the style, functionality, and durability.

It’s a good idea to have multiple wallets for different occasions so you can easily transition from a casual wallet to a formal wallet when the occasion arises. One thing is for sure, whether you’re looking for a wallet for a special outing or for everyday use, the carbon fiber wallet holder can be used for any setting because it’s sleek, thin, and functional. It’s significantly less bulky and lighter than regular style wallets and once you buy one, you’ll notice the difference.

One of the main reasons, it’s great to have a carbon fiber wallet is because regular traditional wallets tend to tear over time. While other wallets might rip, tear, or bend, the carbon fiber wallet will maintain its original appearance. It’s a great minimalist style wallet that will also make a great gift for him if you’re shopping ahead of the holiday season.

Another great reason to have a carbon fiber wallet is RFID protection capability. Carbon fiber wallets will protect your information by blocking thieves from accessing chip details.

This Prime Day wallet deal is the best one we’ve found for a carbon fiber wallet. At just $11, discounted from the usual $17, it makes a great stocking stuffer or gift for a coworker.

