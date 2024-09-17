 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

It’s official: Talks to continue the ‘Yellowstone’ story are underway

One of the show's stars confirmed that discussions are being had about more story.

By
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone.
Paramount Network

The cast of Yellowstone have been putting out some real mixed signals ahead of the debut of the show’s fifth and supposedly final season. They’ve already said that the final season has a “perfect ending,” but now, the stars have confirmed that there are ongoing talks about continuing the story of at least some members of the Dutton family beyond season 5.

There was initial reporting in August that Yellowstone stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser were in talks to continue with their characters in some capacity, and now, Reilly has confirmed that discussions are happening.

Recommended Videos

“There’s potentially another chapter. It’s being talked about now. Nothing is set in stone. But if Taylor wants to write it, I would want to do it,” she said. “That’s it. Because he’s the one that’s written every single line I’ve ever said. She came from his imagination. But we’re both in agreement that there’s a shift that has to take place. Because you can’t keep telling the same story. This story is ending. Yellowstone as we know it is ending, but if there is more story to tell with some of the characters, it’s going to be a little different.”

It sounds like it’s not a sure thing at this point, but it seems like a distinct possibility that Yellowstone could be getting a direct spin-off of some sort. The show has already produced a number of prequel series that tell earlier stories set in the same universe.

The second half of the show’s fifth season is set to debut in November after being delayed by writing delays and the actor’s strike. Even if there is more story in this universe, it will certainly be the end of an era.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
George R.R. Martin apparently has some new pages done for ‘The Winds of Winter’
Martin is making progress, but not as much as he wanted to.
khaleesi-dragons-game-of-thrones

Anyone who follows the world of Game of Thrones closely knows that it has been 13 years since George R.R. Martin published the last book in what was supposed to be a seven-book series, A Dance with Dragons. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Martin to publish the sixth book, The Winds of Winter, and Martin himself has pushed the timetable for publication back over and over again.

Now, Martin has offered an update on the novel that is both encouraging and a little disappointing. On his Not a Blog page, he announced that he had written new pages for both The Winds of Winter and Blood & Fire, his latest anthology book. At the same time, though, Martin admitted that he was disappointed that he hadn't done more.

Read more
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ will conclude following its fifth season
The show is the last Fox show to be produced by 20th Century Studios.
The cast of 9-1-1 Lone Star.

After a five-season run on Fox, fans of 9-1-1: Lone Star got the news that the show would be concluding its run following that fifth season (it also streams on Hulu). Reporting in Deadline suggests that the Fox has not given a firm reason for the cancellation, but provided the update just a few weeks before that fifth season was set to premiere on Sept. 23.

The final season will consist of just 12 episodes, and is expected to wrap up in early 2025. The news of the spin-off's cancellation follows the news in 2023 that Fox had decided to cancel 9-1-1 after six seasons on the air.

Read more
The best shows and movies to watch on Apple TV Plus in September
Apple TV+ has an impressive library that includes great movies and shows
Austin Butler in Masters of the Air.

When computer company Apple announced that it was getting into the streaming TV game, there were plenty of people who were skeptical about the company's ability to pull it off. Why would the tech giant, which is most known for the Macintosh and the iPhone, have any credibility in making television shows? It doesn't seem the two ideas would mesh in any meaningful way, but in the years since Apple TV Plus launched, the company has come up with some pretty impressive original shows, and it picked up a Best Picture Oscar on top of that.
What's even more impressive is that these Apple TV shows and movies run the gamut from comedy to drama, and are all set in wildly different and imaginative places. Apple may be best known for making great phones, but it turns out it knows how to tell pretty interesting stories, too. These Apple TV movies and shows are the cream of the crop and the best on this streaming service.
If you're looking for more great stuff to stream, you should also check out our lists of the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Disney Plus.

Masters of the Air (2024)

Read more