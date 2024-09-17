One of the show's stars confirmed that discussions are being had about more story.

The cast of Yellowstone have been putting out some real mixed signals ahead of the debut of the show’s fifth and supposedly final season. They’ve already said that the final season has a “perfect ending,” but now, the stars have confirmed that there are ongoing talks about continuing the story of at least some members of the Dutton family beyond season 5.

There was initial reporting in August that Yellowstone stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser were in talks to continue with their characters in some capacity, and now, Reilly has confirmed that discussions are happening.

“There’s potentially another chapter. It’s being talked about now. Nothing is set in stone. But if Taylor wants to write it, I would want to do it,” she said. “That’s it. Because he’s the one that’s written every single line I’ve ever said. She came from his imagination. But we’re both in agreement that there’s a shift that has to take place. Because you can’t keep telling the same story. This story is ending. Yellowstone as we know it is ending, but if there is more story to tell with some of the characters, it’s going to be a little different.”

It sounds like it’s not a sure thing at this point, but it seems like a distinct possibility that Yellowstone could be getting a direct spin-off of some sort. The show has already produced a number of prequel series that tell earlier stories set in the same universe.

The second half of the show’s fifth season is set to debut in November after being delayed by writing delays and the actor’s strike. Even if there is more story in this universe, it will certainly be the end of an era.