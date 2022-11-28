2022 FIFA World Cup: Where each team stands in the group stage

What a World Cup 2022 so far. Saudi Arabia won its first match since 1998 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina, Iran wants the United States banned for its misrepresenting its flag (and the U.S. coach, Craig Burhalter, banned for suggesting Iran “blurred rules”), and now riots have broken out in Belgium over its Sunday upset loss to Morocco (per The N.Y. Times). And all of this action without even considering the constant search for booze in the Islamic Qatar. With North American powers like Canada eliminated and Mexico teetering on the brink, there’s a lot to wrap up after the first week at the Qatar World Cup 2022. Let’s get into the action.

Group A

The most chalk division, those teams that were expected to win have primarily done so, and those that were expected to lose have also followed suit. Unfortunately, this means the host country, Qatar, is already eliminated with two losses.

With a win or draw against Qatar on Tuesday, the Netherlands can punch its ticket to the round of 16. Also on Tuesday, Ecuador can make it to the next round with a win or draw against Senegal. The South American country is in a bit of a weird spot, though. La Tri can come out on top of the whole group by besting the Netherlands’ match result. If Senegal is somehow able to beat the Ecuadorians, however, they will qualify for the round of 16. A draw, however, would bring up the unlikely possibility of advancing if the Netherlands loses to Qatar by more than two goals.

Group B

Things get very interesting as we turn to Group B, and that’s before we even get to the standings. Old colonial and political rivals England, Iran, and the U.S. have all already butted heads and angered each other over protests and accusations. On the pitch, things began with the U.S. barely showing up against Wales last Monday and only securing a draw. This sets up a heated battle on Tuesday that the U.S. has to win in order to advance to the round of 16.

If the U.S. is able to beat Iran, Wales moves forward if they are somehow able to pull off the upset against their island neighbors. In an even more unlikely event, Wales can actually win the group by beating Iran’s result (along with an Irani win) while defeating England by more than four goals.

Group C

Saudi Arabia’s unlikely upset of Argentina sets the Middle Eastern country up nicely. The Saudis can advance to the knockout round with a win over Mexico on Wednesday. They can also qualify with a draw but would need Argentina to lose to Poland, who plays at the same time. They can even advance with a loss, but would need Argentina to lose by more one more goal than them against Poland.

The Poles can win the group by beating Argentina in their match against Messi’s squad. Even if they draw against Argentina, Poland advances. Opposite that, Argentina also moves onto the round of 16 with a win over Poland. They can also move forward with a draw and a Saudi Arabia draw or loss by fewer than three goals to Mexico.

Mexico is in the tightest spot as it needs to beat Saudi Arabia and have Poland beat Argentina to qualify for the round of 16. The Tricolors can also get the first knockout round defeating Saudi Arabia along with an Argentinian win or draw with Poland, and surmounting the goal differential over either country.

Group D

With defending World Cup champion France becoming the first squad to clinch a spot in the round of 16 after earning six points with wins in each of its first two matches, things are much less convoluted for Group D.

Australia is also sitting pretty with three points after a win and a loss. With a win over Denmark on Wednesday, the Aussies move on. Opposite that, Denmark also moves on with a win against Australia. If the pair draw, however, Australia moves on with a slim Tunisian win or draw over France (who play at the same time). In the event that Tunisia beats France by at least two goals, and Australia and the Danes draw, the North African nation moves on alongside France.

Group E

After an unexpected early exit in 2018, Germany was supposed to cruise into the round of 16 alongside Spain, sending Costa Rica and Japan home with round 1 losses. And then things got crazy when Japan secured an unprecedented comeback against Deutschland last Wednesday. Spain, on the other hand, sits in its expected catbird seat, needing just a draw against Japan on Thursday to move on.

If Japan is somehow able to knock off a second soccer superpower with a win against Spain, however, they move on to round 2. If the match ends up a draw, the Japanese would need Costa Rica and Germany also to tie to move on. If the match between Spain and Japan ends up in a draw, Japan still moves on even if Germany defeats Costa Rica as long as it’s still ahead in goals.

Germany needs to defeat Costa Rica, and have its European cousin Spain best Japan to move on. If Spain and Japan play to a draw, Germany will need to beat Costa Rica by at least two goals to secure a knockout round ticket. On the other side, Costa Rica, which is now tied with Japan after beating them on Sunday, needs only to beat Germany to progress to the round of 16.

Group F

This was a tough group and a bad draw for Canada. With losses to the talented Belgians and Croatians, Canada is now eliminated from group play. The Canucks still match up against a surprisingly tough Moroccan squad on Thursday. After an upset of Belgium on Sunday, the East African nation can advance with a win or draw.

With the loss, the situation is now very dicey for Belgium. They can advance with a win over Croatia on Thursday, but that’s a big ask against a team that’s looking very solid. A Croatian win or a draw and a Canadian over Morocco means that the Balkan nation advances. If Belgium loses, they can still move forward if Morocco somehow loses by more than three goals to Canada.

Groups G and H

In Group G, Brazil and Switzerland each won their first match, while Cameroon and Serbia fell to remain winless. Coming back against this deficit is going to be tough for either squad, though since they drew against each other in their second match, neither Cameroon or Serbia is officially out yet. Switzerland faces off against Brazil, and whichever squad secures a second win will qualify with six points.

In Group H, Portugal took out Ghana while South Korea and Uruguay tied, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad is looking solid. South Korea and Ghana played very early Monday with Ghana taking the win. Portugal takes on Uruguay later on with a shot to move on with a win. A Uruguayan upset of Portugal, however, means things could also get very complicated for Group H.

What does all this mean for the fans? Only that the World Cup 2022 continues to be well worth watching for the action on and off the pitch.

