 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

What to watch: The most popular streaming genres around the world

Westerns, dramas, and more are popular around the world!

Shawn Laib
By
A person on their couch watching TV with popcorn
Ollyy/Shutterstock

Television and film are unifying forms of entertainment. Whether you speak Japanese and live in America, or enjoy eating burgers and live in Taiwan, these stories have a special way of evoking emotions and bringing humans to places they can only ever imagine with scriptwriters and actors.

A love of the screen doesn’t necessarily mean that every place on the planet enjoys the same type of media, though. What to watch varies a lot depending on cultural preferences and historical events that have occurred in any given country.

Recommended Videos

Cloudwards.net recently conducted a very interesting study that yielded some fascinating results regarding film and TV genres enjoyed all around the world. Let’s dig into some of these choices by nation.

United States

According to the Cloudwards study, drama is the genre most enjoyed in the U.S. Drama films and shows address strong thematic elements like family, parenting, loyalty, morals, ethics, crime, politics, violence, and so many more genre tropes. The U.S. most likely enjoys drama more than any other type of media because drama forces audiences to think about these heavy topics that they normally wouldn’t during their daily lives.

A popular TV show like the drama The Last of Us engages audiences and creates thought-provoking narratives surrounding survival and parental bonds, two of the most universally human elements among Western audiences. Other countries like the United Kingdom also enjoy drama the most. Elements of theater are often used in dramas, so countries that have employed theater as a form of entertainment for centuries are going to enjoy these styles of shows and movies on streaming services.

Canada

Even though Canada is just above the U.S. geographically, its citizens prefer Western shows and movies more than the U.S. does, according to Cloudwards. Migration, exploration, and analyzing the difference between lawful citizens and criminals are all strong factors that determine the difference between a traditional drama and a Western. Canada still had 85,000 real-life cowboys in 2016 according to the Canadian Encyclopedia, therefore art is imitating life in this regard.

Middle Eastern Nations

When we talk about the Middle East, we’re targeting countries like Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and more. Cloudwards’ research says that these countries absolutely love action movies. An action movie doesn’t require a lot of thematic research or analysis, rather, everything on the screen is taken at face value. When American filmmakers produce action movies, they don’t have to worry about any messages getting lost in translation in Middle Eastern countries. The recent influx of violence and war in this part of the world is also probably relatable to the audience.

The Tropics

Tropical countries include Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica, Colombia, and other South and Central American countries. These nations enjoy animated movies and shows, according to Cloudwards. The research shows that ethnically diverse animation, like Pixar’s Coco and Disney’s Encanto really hit home for the audiences in these nations, perhaps because they can relate to the representation on the screen. Live-action dramas produced in the U.S. haven’t taken as many chances on these topics like animation films do.

Editors' Recommendations

Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The 25 best Netflix movies to stream right now
From Power of the Dog to All Quiet on the Western Front, these are the best movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on tv with red back lighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of movies to stream on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time, and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies, and great movies that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney+ movies.

Athena (2022)

Read more
Grab the popcorn: These are the 10 most-anticipated movies of summer 2023
Do you like summer movies? 2023 is a doozy!
most anticipated movies of summer 2023 indiana jones

When summer comes rolling in, people expect to relax in the sunshine and spend time with their kids while on vacation. Enjoying a baseball game or taking a dip in the pool are also trademark seasonal plans, and you know what else is? Going to the movies! With the COVID-19 pandemic finally starting to exit our lives and movie theaters opening back up in spades, the tradition of going to a summer blockbuster is completely back on the agenda. Thankfully, there are plenty of awesome films to see in the coming months, and we want to help you narrow it down to the 10 you must see before the leaves start to fall and the children go back to school. These are the most anticipated movies of 2023 that you can see this summer.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Harrison Ford may be known for his grouchy public appearances and disdain for Han Solo, but he's still got enough left in the tank to don the adventurer's hat one more time. Indiana Jones will once again oppose Nazi forces, this time during the Space Race in the late 1960s. The film has garnered mixed reactions online so far when discussing the use of A.I. to bring Ford back to his younger appearance for certain scenes. Despite this, what screams summer more than Indiana Jones? The movie is set to be the final one in the franchise, and will release in theaters on June 30, 2023. This is the first film in the series not directed by Steven Spielberg.

Read more
The 14 best Netflix documentaries to stream right now
From food docs to true crime, these are the best documentaries that you can watch on Netflix right now

Documentaries come in so many different shapes and sizes that any movie fan can find one they're interested in. Documentaries can be about your next great travel destination, or the best ways to find and appreciate great food, or about a murder case that has been unsolved for decades. What unites great documentaries are the stories they tell, and the powerful emotions they evoke. The best documentaries on Netflix also come with the same diversity described here.

It can definitely be overwhelming trying to find the best titles from among their expansive library, though, so we've decided to do some of that for you. These 14 docs are sure to fascinate and entertain any audience. If you're caught up on all of these, you can also check out the best movies or TV shows to watch on Netflix.

Read more