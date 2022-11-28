These were the best plays on the pitch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The World Cup 2022 has already provided quite a bit of action on and off the pitch. Despite the quarrels between national teams and the controversy about the Qatar World Cup 2022, it’s the players on the field who deserve much of the ink as we wrap up the first week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. From bicycle kicks to improbably slick, deep shots on net, these are the highlights we at The Manual can’t stop talking about so far.

Lionel Messi — Argentina vs. Mexico

At 35 years young, Lionel Messi has almost had it all in his soccer career. Universally viewed as one of the greatest players to grace the beautiful game, Messi’s list of individual accolades include seven Ballon d’Or awards (most for any football player), the 2009 FIFA World Player of the Year and 2019 The Best FIFA Men’s Player. Messi tops Spain’s La Liga with 474 career goals, holds the most official assists in football history with 348, and has totaled 788 goals for club and country over an incredible professional career (per The Times of India). During his time with Barcelona in the European Premier League, Messi, according to his Britannica biography, has collected a club-record 35 trophies, ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, and four UEFA Champions Leagues through 2021. Despite this incredible run, there is one thing that has eluded La Pulga — a World Cup trophy for his Argentine home.

And so, when Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia in game one and entered the second half of its second match against Mexico, things were looking dour for the Argentinian team. That is until Messi rolled in an incredible ground shot from over 60 feet away to open the scoring and secure an eventual essential win for the Albicelestes (the blue and whites).

The same Clip but this time with subtitles.. Enjoy the 🐐.. pic.twitter.com/157qTCUGq0 — Randy (@Android10Me) November 27, 2022

Salem Al-Dawsari — Saudi Arabia vs. Argentina

Before Messi’s shot breathed life into what was a skittish Argentina team in its first three halves of the 2022 World Cup, Salem Al-Dawsari helped Saudi Arabia secure one of the largest upsets since the international tournament began in 1930. Soon after the Saudis tied up the match at 48 minutes, Al-Hilal forward Salem Al-Dawsari took the ball into the goal box, and danced around four Argentinians to fire a brilliant long-range missile into the top right corner of the net. Argentina would not be able to recover, and Saudi Arabia would dance away with not only the win, but a heck of a shot to make it to the round of 16.

Goal: Salem Al-Dawsari winner for Saudi Arabia vs Argentina. The goal that ended Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run. And now Saudi Arabia King has announced a public holiday [Wednesday] following their 2-1 win.pic.twitter.com/6VjWCpDUBr — FT90Extra (@FT90Extra) November 22, 2022

Richarlison de Andrade — Brazil vs. Serbia

Brazil is not only a five-time World Cup champion, but the only international squad to qualify for every single World Cup. It makes sense then that Tottenham forward Richarlison summoned the ghost of Brazilian football royal Pele with an incredible bicycle kick to secure the squad’s first win over Serbia.

With the Selecao (the select players) up one nil, Richarlison popped a nice touch pass from Vinícius Júnior to up in the air and essentially created a mythic shot — an acrobatic, twirling flip to smack the ball into the back of the net as the striker’s foot flew over his head. Whoever says soccer isn’t exciting needs to watch this shot.

ARE YOU SERIOUS RICHARLISON?! 😱😱🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/FQX0f45byh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

Kylian Mbappé — France vs. Denmark

As we’re learning as the World Cup progresses, the international tournament is where the brightest lights in the sport shine. Kylian Mbappé’s second goal against Denmark to secure a French win is just further evidence of these incredible talents.

In 2018, at 18 years old, Mbappé won the Best Young Player of the tournament while helping Les Bleus to international glory. When France found itself down to Denmark in 2022, they turned again to their now superstar striker. After the Danes tied the score almost immediately after Mbappé gave France the lead in the 61st minute, the forward hid in the weeds on the left side of the pitch as the action transpired on the right. Seeing the action ahead of anybody else, Mbappé signaled to

teammate Antoine Griezmann. Griezmann lofted the ball to the left side of the goal as Mbappé snuck in to drive home the winning goal and punch France’s ticket to the knockout stage.

MBAPPE MAGIC ✨ France takes the lead in the 86th minute 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/vOulTGkSHl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

Cody Gakpo — Netherlands vs. Senegal

Speaking of sneaky 23-year-old winger Cody Gakpo injected needed life into his Netherlands team with a goal in the 85th minute of the match, breaking a nil-nil tie. The star for the Dutch squad, PSV Eindhoven, made the other players on the pitch look like they were standing still when he flew in to receive a brilliant, lofting deep cross from midfielder Frenkie de Jong, getting just a step on the defender to stuff a header past Senegalese keeper Edouard Mendy.

Last summer targets De Jong assisting Cody Gakpo goal against Senegal pic.twitter.com/bFOkRDOzFz — United Knights (@UnitedKnights5) November 22, 2022

Here in the World Cup’s first week, fans from around the world get to experience the stunning athletic brilliance that can unfold at football’s highest level. With still three more weeks to go, the fireworks are just getting started.

