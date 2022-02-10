When is UFC 271? Date, Time and Early PPV Deal

February’s big UFC pay-per-view event is coming fast, with Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker meeting in a highly anticipated rematch for the middleweight title. UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 is going to air exclusively on ESPN+ this weekend, and with 15 fights on the card including the championship headliner, MMA fans can look forward to more than six hours of mayhem in the Octagon. Here’s when it’s all going down.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship typically hosts one pay-per-view show each month, with “Fight Night” events happening every weekend outside of the big PPV exhibitions. All UFC fights take place on Saturday (usually in the evening) and UFC 271 is no exception. The main card is the pay-per-view portion of the event, and these typically take place at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT following the early preliminary and preliminary cards which start at 6 p.m. ET. UFC 271 is keeping to the usual schedule, so you can expect the main card bouts to begin around 10 p.m. ET, and Adesanya and Whittaker to enter the Octagon around midnight ET.

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 is a rematch that has been a long time coming. Nigerian-born fighter Israel Adesanya has reigned as the undisputed king of the UFC middleweight division since UFC 243 in 2019, where Adesanya and Whittaker met for the first time. Whittaker was then the middleweight champ, but due to inactivity, the UFC had put up an interim belt which Adesanya had won a few months prior. At UFC 243, Adesanya handily defeated Whittaker via second-round knockout to unify the championship. Since then, Adesanya has successfully defended the belt three times, while Whittaker has racked up a string of three straight victories that has earned him a rematch — and a shot at reclaiming his middleweight title.

The stakes are high for this event: Obviously, Whittaker covets the belt and the chance to avenge his earlier defeat. But Whittaker is really the only serious title challenger in the middleweight division right now, and if Adesanya emerges victorious yet again, it will likely cement his championship reign for the foreseeable future. If you want to watch live stream UFC online and see how it all goes down on Saturday, then you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+. New subscribers can score a one-year membership with the UFC 271 PPV for $100, saving $45. The main card pay-per-view begins at 10 p.m. ET.

