When is Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis? Full Schedule, Revealed

This Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Bellator 258 is bringing a full night of MMA action to your screen as reigning bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta will be defending his title for the first time with Sergio Pettis as his challenger. If you’re looking to watch Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis live, here’s when and where to tune in, along with some details about the main event.

The Bellator 258 preliminary card features eight bouts to kick off the show early at 5:30 PM ET (2:30 PM PT). The prelims will be followed by the main event at 9 PM with four matchups planned for the fight card. For those of you looking to watch Bellator 258 online live, the prelims will air on CBS and YouTube, while the main card will broadcast via Showtime and the CBS Sports Network.

The main attraction at Bellator 258 is recently crowned bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta (25-2, 11 KOs), who won the vacant title last September at Bellator 246 when he defeated Patrick “Patchy” Mix via unanimous decision. Bellator 258 will mark Archuleta’s first title defense; challenging him for the belt will be Sergio Pettis (20-5, 3 KOs), Bellator’s top-ranked bantamweight fighter who sits just below the champ himself in the league’s official rankings.

For the co-main, veteran UFC knockout artist Anthony Johnson (22-6, 16 KOs) will be making his Bellator debut against Jose Augusto (7-2, 5 KOs) in an elimination match for the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Tournament. Johnson was initially scheduled to face Yoel Romero, another UFC veteran making his debut with the league, until Romero had to withdraw from the event due to a medical issue. Whoever wins this elimination bout will go on to face current Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov.

There are 12 fights planned in total, and you can check out the entire lineup below. Then, sign up for Showtime or the CBS Sports Network so you can stream Bellator 258 live on Friday.

Bellator 258 Fight Card

Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT)

Josh Hill vs. Raufeon Stots

Rafael Carvalho vs. Lorenz Larkin

Patrick Mix vs. Albert Morales

Logan Storley vs. Omar Hussein

Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid

Henry Corrales vs. Johnny Campbell

Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto

Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt

Main Event (9 PM ET / 6 PM PT)

Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis

Anthony Johnson vs. Jose Augusto

Patricky Freire vs. Peter Queally

Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson

