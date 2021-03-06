What Channel Is UFC on Tonight? Catch UFC 259 Live

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya is coming tonight, bringing with it three explosive championship bouts. The main card portion of the event is a pay-per-view, and with 15 fights in total scheduled across three cards, now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ so you don’t miss any of the action. Whether you’re streaming on your smart TV, mobile device, gaming console, or even just your computer’s web browser, here’s what you need to know about what channel the UFC is on tonight.

ESPN+ is the go-to place for UFC live streaming, and as the exclusive outlet for pay-per-view events like UFC 259, it’s a must-have for anybody who can’t get enough mixed martial arts action. Because ESPN holds exclusive broadcasting rights to UFC PPV fights, however, you won’t find UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya, UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou, and other such events on regular TV channels — or even on TV streaming platforms like Hulu or Fubo.

Thankfully, ESPN+ is quite cheap at $6 per month or $60 annually, and if you’re a new member, you can get a year’s worth of ESPN+ and the UFC 259 PPV package for $90 ($40 off). More good news is that ESPN+ works on pretty much any modern streaming platform, from smart TVs and streaming sticks to mobile devices and Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles. Note that the entire UFC 259 live stream will be available on ESPN+, but only the main card — the pay-per-view portion of the event — is exclusive to this service.

The UFC 259 fight card is a pretty hot one with 15 fights in total and three high-stakes championship title contests slated for the main card. The main event will see light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz defend his belt against undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who is moving up in weight class for this fight to challenge for a second title. If Adesanya clinches the victory here, he’ll be one of only a handful of combatants to hold belts in two divisions.

One of those two-division champions, Amanda Nunes, is also fighting at UFC 259. She’ll be defending her women’s featherweight belt against Megan Anderson as the co-main event. The third and final title bout on the main card has reigning champ Petr Yan going up against rising star Aljamain Sterling. This will be the first title defense for both Blachowicz and Yan, who won their titles in 2020. Nunes — widely considered to be the best female mixed martial artist in MMA history — has successfully defended her belts six times so far.

As a pay-per-view event, you won’t be able to watch UFC 259 live on TV, but there’s still time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the PPV package at a discount. If you already have ESPN+ then you’ll have to pay up for the regular ticket price, but you can still save some cash by upgrading to The Disney Bundle and enjoy ESPN+, Disney+, and basic Hulu for $13 per month (25% off).

