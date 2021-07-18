Watch UFC Fight Night: Live Stream Makhachev vs. Moises

Tonight at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, two up-and-coming lightweights are entering the Octagon for another exciting UFC Fight Night event. There, Islam Makhachev, a protégé of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, will face off against Thiago Moises for the main event. The main card begins at 10 PM ET (7 PM PT), and if you want to watch the UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises live stream online, then it’s time to sign up for ESPN+. Here’s what you need to know.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises Live Stream in the U.S.

The number one streaming platform for all things UFC (and frankly, the only one worth your time) is ESPN+. For $6 per month or $60 per year, this premium streaming app delivers all sorts of live and on-demand sports content, from UFC and boxing to Major League Baseball and much more, right to your mobile device, smart TV, streaming stick, gaming console, or computer. ESPN+ is also the only way to watch UFC pay-per-views in the U.S., but this Fight Night is not a PPV — all you need to sign up for ESPN+ and you can watch Makhachev vs. Moises online tonight.

The headliner for this UFC Fight Night is a lightweight bout between two young rising stars, Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises. Makhachev, a Russian national of Dagestani origin, is notable for being one of the top students of former undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and has only lost one of his 20 fights so far — he has not been defeated since 2015, entering the Octagon tonight following seven straight wins.

Makhachev’s opponent, Thiago Moises, will walk into the Octagon as the underdog but is nonetheless a talent to watch out for on the crowded and top-heavy UFC lightweight roster. Moises’ record sits at 15 wins and four losses, and the 26 year-old Brazilian is currently on a three-win streak. The event tonight is the first headliner for both fighters.

You can watch the UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises live stream by signing up for ESPN+ now; the main card begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT with the prelims starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. If you also plan to watch Lewis vs. Gane on August 7, then you can grab this one-time bundle deal and get a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 265 PPV for $90 for a $40 discount.

