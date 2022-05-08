 Skip to main content
UFC 274 Live Stream: Watch Oliveira vs. Gaethje NOW

The main event at UFC 274 will kick off in around fifteen minutes, with two championship bouts on the card: Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje for the UFC Lightweight Champion title, and Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza for the women’s UFC Strawweight Champion title. The only legal way to watch the action unfold at home is through the UFC 274 live stream.

Watch the UFC 274 Live Stream Online in the U.S.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free UFC 274 live stream. ESPN Plus has the exclusive broadcast rights to the pay-per-view event in the United States and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts be prosecuted. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 274? $75 for existing subscribers.

New ESPN Plus members who sign up now can take advantage of an exclusive UFC 274 PPV deal and save $45 on the cost of an annual ESPN Plus subscription and the virtual ticket itself, dropping the price to $100. Time is of the essence with this offer though as it could expire at any time — act fast or risk missing out.

If you haven’t subscribed to ESPN Plus yet, you totally should. It’s the exclusive destination for those wanting to live stream UFC. It’s also home to a slew of other live sports, including PGA Golf, MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS, and on-demand programming, as well access to its events archive.

The Disney Bundle is the more enticing offer, which gets you Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for only $14 per month, a saving of $8 per month on the individual cost of the streaming services — in other words, you’re subscribing to two and getting the third for a dollar.

