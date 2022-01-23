  1. Culture
UFC 270 Live Stream: Watch Ngannou vs. Gane Online

By

In a short while, reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and undefeated interim champ Ciryl Gane and the only  (legal) way to watch the action unfold live from the comfort of your home is by tuning in to the UFC 270 live stream. Here’s how to watch UFC 270 at home.

Watch the UFC 270 Live Stream Online in the U.S.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free UFC 270 live stream. ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the pay-per-view event in the United States and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts get their comeuppance. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 269 online? It’s not cheap — the UFC 269 PPV is available to existing ESPN+ subscribers for $70, though new customers will receive an automatic $50 discount, nabbing an annual subscription and the UFC 269 PPV for only $90.

If you haven’t subscribed to ESPN+ yet, you totally should. It’s the exclusive destination for those wanting to live stream UFC. It’s also home to a slew of other live sports, including PGA Golf, MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS, and on-demand programming, as well access to its events archive. The Disney Bundle is the more enticing offer, which gets you Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for only $14 per month, a saving of $8 per month on the individual cost of the streaming services — in other words, you’re subscribing to two and getting the third for a dollar.

Final UFC 270 Fight Card

  • Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
  • Michel Pereira vs. André Fialho
  • Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov
  • Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

