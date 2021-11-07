UFC 268 Live Stream: Watch Usman vs Covington 2 Online

In a few moments, UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman will defend his title against leading welterweight challenger Colby Covington in a high-stakes rematch that’ll have UFC fans all around the world on the edge of their seats, and the only way to watch the action unfold live from the comfort of your living room is by tuning in to the UFC 268 live stream, which is available for free to ESPN+ subscribers. Here’s how to watch UFC 268 online.

Watch the UFC 268 Live Stream Online in the U.S.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free UFC 268 live stream. ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the pay-per-view element of the event in the United States and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts get their comeuppance. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 268 online? It’s not cheap — the UFC 268 PPV is available to existing ESPN+ subscribers for $70.

ESPN+ is offering a $50 discount on the UFC 268 PPV to new customers who sign up before the main card starts at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Usually, after handing over $70 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 268 PPV would usually set you back $70, but ESPN+ is bundling the two together for only $90. Seeing as it’s the exclusive broadcaster for UFC in 2021, it’s a must-have for fight fans who want to watch the rest of the tournament unfold.

If you’re an ESPN+ subscriber who’s traveling abroad, you can use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch the UFC 268 live stream from anywhere. Rated one of the best VPN services by our sister website Digital Trends, it can handle the bandwidth required to stream the action in high-resolution without turning the action into a pixelated mess. You’ll need to buy the UFC 268 PPV to watch UFC 268 online, even while using a VPN though.

Final UFC 268 Fight Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Editors' Recommendations