UFC 266 Live Stream: Watch Volkanovski vs. Ortega Online

In a short while, Alexander Volkanovski will step into the octagon, as he looks to extend his winning streak to 20, in a fight with Brian Ortega at UFC 266 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the only way to watch the action unfold live at home, from the comfort of your living, is by tuning in to the UFC 266 live stream, which is being broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Here’s how to watch UFC 266 online.

Watch the UFC 266 Live Stream Online in the U.S.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free UFC 266 live stream. ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the pay-per-view element of the event in the United States and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts get their comeuppance. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 266 online? It’s not cheap — the UFC 266 PPV is available to existing ESPN+ subscribers for $70.

ESPN+ is offering a $50 discount on the UFC 266 PPV to new customers who sign up before the main card starts at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Usually, after handing over $70 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 266 PPV would usually set you back $70, but ESPN+ is bundling the two together for only $90. Seeing as it’s the exclusive broadcaster for UFC in 2021, it’s a must-have for fight fans who want to watch the tournament unfold.

Final UFC 266 Fight Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Editors' Recommendations