UFC 265 Live Stream: Watch Lewis vs. Gates Online

In a short while, Derrick Lewis will step into the octagon to fight Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 265 at the Toyota Center arena in Houston, Texas, and the only way to watch the action unfold live at home, from the comfort of your living, is by tuning in to the UFC 265 live stream, which is being broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Here’s how to watch UFC 265 online.

Watch the UFC 265 Live Stream Online in the U.S.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free UFC 265 live stream. ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the pay-per-view element of the event (McGregor vs. Poirier and the rest of the main card) in the United States and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts get their comeuppance. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 264 online? It’s not cheap — the UFC 265 PPV is available to existing ESPN+ subscribers for $70.

Discover UFC 265

ESPN+ is offering a $40 discount on the UFC 265 PPV to new customers who sign up before the main card starts at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Usually, after handing over $60 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 265 PPV would usually set you back $70, but ESPN+ is bundling the two together for only $90. Seeing as it’s the exclusive broadcaster for UFC in 2021, it’s a must-have for fight fans who want to watch the tournament unfold over the course of the year.

Final UFC 265 Fight Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

