UFC 264 Live Stream: Watch Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Online

In a short while, Conor McGregor will step into the octagon to take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch that’ll have UFC fans around the world on the edge of their seat, after McGregor’s win at UFC 178 and loss at UFC 257, and the only way to watch the action unfold live is by tuning in to the UFC 264 live stream, which is being broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch UFC 264 online.

Watch the UFC 264 Live Stream Online in the U.S.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free UFC 264 live stream. ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the pay-per-view element of the event (McGregor vs. Poirier and the rest of the main card) in the United States and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts get their comeuppance. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 264 online? It’s not cheap — the UFC 264 PPV is available to existing ESPN+ subscribers for $70.

Discover UFC 264

ESPN+ is offering a $40 discount on the UFC 264 PPV to new customers who sign up before the main card starts at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Usually, after handing over $60 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 264 PPV would usually set you back $70, but ESPN+ is bundling the two together for only $90. Seeing as it’s the exclusive broadcaster for UFC in 2021, it’s a must-have for fight fans who want to watch the tournament unfold over the course of the year.

Final UFC 264 Fight Card

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

