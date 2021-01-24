UFC 257 Live Stream: How to Watch Poirier vs. McGregor 2

At 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, MMA star Conor McGregor will come out of retirement and step back into the octagon to battle Dustin Poirier in a rematch that will earn one of these fighters a shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship. Suffice to say, it’s a bout you’re going to want to tune in to — and the only way to do that is by watching the UFC 257 live stream, which is being broadcast exclusively through ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC 257 Online in the U.S.

We’ll cut to the chase: There isn’t a free UFC 257 live stream. ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the event and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts get their comeuppance. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 257 online? It’s not cheap — the UFC 257 PPV is available to existing ESPN+ subscribers for $70.

ESPN+ is offering a $40 discount on the UFC 257 PPV to new customers who sign up before the event starts at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Usually, after handing over $60 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 257 PPV would usually set you back $70, but ESPN+ is bundling the two for only $90. Seeing as it’s the exclusive broadcaster for UFC in 2021, it’s a must-have for fight fans.

If you’re reading this at least a couple of hours before the event, you may like to know that ESPN+ has the first bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier (UFC 147) in its archives — which can be accessed for free by ESPN+ subscribers — so you can relive McGregor’s victorious first-round knockout before the two re-enter the octagon at UFC 257 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi.

UFC 257 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6:15 PM ET/3:15 PM PT)

Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET/5 PM PT)

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Matt Frevola

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio

Main Card (10 PM ET/7 PM PT)

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

