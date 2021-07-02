Switzerland vs. Spain Live Stream: Watch the Euro 2020 Match Now

Today, Switzerland and Spain meet in a quarter-final match at the UEFA European Championship, aka Euro 2020. This is Switzerland’s first-ever European Championship quarter-final and they’re up against three-time winners Spain in Saint Petersburg. Both sides had quite the match to get this far with Spain needing extra time to defeat Croatia while Switzerland beat World Cup holders France on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw. Today’s match could be quite the battle. The action starts at 12p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and can be streamed via ESPN+. If you’re looking to watch the Switzerland vs. Spain live stream, here’s how to tune in.

Watch the Switzerland vs. Spain Live Stream Online in the U.S.

The best place to watch the Switzerland vs. Spain live stream online is ESPN+. That’s because there’s no free Switzerland vs. Spain live stream so the most reliable option is to stick with ESPN+. There are a few different ways to sign up for ESPN+’s coverage. At its simplest, it’s possible to pay $6 per month to watch ESPN+. In exchange, you get to watch all the remaining Euro 2020 matches including this one, along with the option to check out ESPN+ originals, some of the best sports documentaries out there, along with plenty of other sporting coverage too.

Alternatively, commit to a year and you can pay $60 for a year’s worth of access to ESPN+ saving you $12 annually. Finally, there’s the Disney+ bundle where you can get Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ for just $14 a month providing you with all your entertainment needs for a great low monthly sum.

Whatever you decide, ESPN+ is the best place to watch Switzerland vs. Spain. It’s possible to stream content on up to three devices at once, with ESPN+ supporting almost every device you can think of including Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, Android, Fire TV devices, Chromecast, and more.

The game could be a fascinating one given the two sides’ success so far in the tournament. Although, bear in mind that historically, Switzerland has only ever beaten Spain once in 22 fixtures despite this fantastic run at Euro 2020.

Whichever side you plan on backing in this exciting match, this is one to not miss out on. Subscribe to ESPN+ now and you can enjoy the game along with the rest of Euro 2020.

