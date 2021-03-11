Brave 47 Live Stream: Watch Kubanychiev vs. Dy

UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou is coming later in the month, but if you don’t want to wait for that (or if you don’t even want to wait until this weekend), then Brave Combat Federation has an action-packed event coming your way via FITE.tv. Brave 47: Kubanychiev vs. Dy is happening today at 8:30 AM ET at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa, Bahrain, and if you’re looking to watch Brave 47 live, now’s the time to head over to FITE.tv and buy the pay-per-view for just $15. With 11 fights on the card, this is an event you don’t want to miss.
How to Watch Brave 47: Kubanychiev vs. Rolando Dy Online in the U.S.
If ESPN+ is your go-to for live-streaming UFC fights, then FITE.tv has you covered for just about everything else. From Bellator and Bareknuckle FC to Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, FITE.tv is host to a ton of international leagues and independent promotions for all flavors of combat sports. MMA, kickboxing, bare-knuckle fighting, pro wrestling, even medieval jousting — FITE.tv pretty much has it all. And although you’ll still have to pay for pay-per-view events like the Brave 47 live stream today, your FITE.tv membership costs you nothing.
Brave 47: Asian Domination features 11 bouts on the fight card (the prelims being two amateur contests preceding the main event). The headliner is a lightweight title elimination between Abdysalam Uulu “Omok” Kubanychiev (16-3) and Rolando “The Incredible” Dy (14-9). Kubanychiev has racked up an impressive win record across various Asian MMA promotions, while Dy is the former Abu Dhabi Warriors featherweight champion and fought in the UFC from 2017 to 2018. A featherweight matchup between up-and-coming talents Tae Kyun Kim and Husein Kadimagomaev — both undefeated with identical 7-0 records — is slated to be the co-main event.
If you want to watch the Brave 47 live stream online today, the action starts at 8:30 AM ET, so don’t wait to sign up for a free FITE.tv account and buy the pay-per-view package for just $15. FITE.tv supports streaming on iOS, Android, and Kindle Fire mobile devices as well as smart TVs, streaming sticks, Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles, and most web browsers.
Brave 47 Fight Card
Main Card (8:30 AT ET / 5:30 AM ET)
- Abdysalam Uulu Kubanychiev vs. Rolando Dy
- Tae Kyun Kim vs. Husein Kadimagomaev
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Ibrahim Mané
- Asu Almabaev vs. Ryskulbek Ibraimov
- Nemat Abdrashitov vs. Anzor Abdulkhozhaev
- Agshin Babaev vs. Abdul Azim Badakhshi
- Mohammed Farhad vs. Uloomi Karim
- Rana Rudra Pratap Singh vs. Ali Guliev
- Rahmatullah Yousufzai vs. Jenel Lausa
Preliminary Card
- Mohammed Zuhair vs. Wissam Sandakli
- Husain Muhammad vs. Raymond Rizk
