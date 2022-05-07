What Time Is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 274 Schedule

UFC 274 is happening this evening and MMA fans around the world are gearing up to witness 15 fights, including two high-stakes championship contests. With 30 combatants doing their ring-walks tonight, however, the events starts a little earlier than usual. Here’s the all-important UFC 274 time so you can watch the action unfold live, from the comfort of your living room, start to finish.

Numbered UFC events like this almost always feature a dozen or more fights spread across three cards. In the case of UFC 247, fans are getting treated to a whopping 15 matchups, making this one of the largest events of the year. Because of this, the early preliminary card is kicking off the action at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT), so you’ll have to tune in a little earlier than the usual 6:00 p.m. ET if you’re planning to watch UFC 274 online in its entirety.

Following the early prelims is the preliminary card, which begins at 8 p.m. ET and features four fights. If all you’re here for is the main event, though (which is the pay-per-view portion of the show), then be ready to tune in at 10 p.m. ET. The main card features five matchups. The UFC blocks out about 30 minutes for these main card fights, and the headliners take place last. That means you can expect the defending champions and their challengers to do their ring walks starting at around 11:30 p.m. ET.

The co-main event is a contest for the women’s strawweight title bout, in which two-time champion Rose Namajunas will defend her belt against Carla Esparza. The two met once before in 2014 when both made their official UFC debuts at the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 20. There, Esparza submitted Namajunas to claim the inaugural women’s strawweight championship, and the two have not fought since. Following this is the main event, where Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight championship against number one-ranked title contender Justin Gaethje.

Since it’s a pay-per-view event, you’ll need ESPN+ in order to watch the UFC 274 live stream online. You can sign up for ESPN+ for $7 per month or $70 per year, and UFC PPV tickets cost $75. If you’re new to the service, though, then you can grab a one-year ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 274 PPV package for just $100, which saves you $45. You can then check out the full UFC 274 schedule and fight card below.

UFC 274 Fight Card

Early Prelims (5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT)

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET/5 PM PT)

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Main Event (10 PM ET/7 PM PT)

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

