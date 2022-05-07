What Channel is UFC on Tonight? Tune in to UFC 274 Live

Tonight at the Footprint Center arena in Phoenix, Arizona, two of the toughest champions in the world of MMA will put their titles on the line at UFC 274. There, reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will go fist-to-fist with number one-ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje, and two-time women’s strawweight champ Rose Namajunas will face down title challenger and old rival Carla Esparza in a rematch for which fans have been waiting for years. This isn’t an event you’ll want to miss, so if you want to watch UFC 274 online, then here’s where you’ll need to tune in.

UFC 274, like almost all numbered UFC events, is a PPV. The main card in particular comprises the pay-per-view portion of the show, and for that, you have only one option: ESPN+. ESPN’s premium streaming platform is the only outlet that broadcasts UFC PPV events in the U.S., so you’ll have to sign up for ESPN+ (it costs $7 per month or $70 per year) in order to grab the UFC 274 pay-per-view for $75. However, new subscribers can sign up for a one-year membership and grab the UFC 247 PPV for $100 combined, which is a one-time savings of $45.

However, you have a few other options for watching the preliminary and early preliminary cards. The early prelims consist of six fights and can be watched on UFC Fight Pass along with ESPN+. The early preliminary card begins at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). This is followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET, which will be broadcast on the ESPN cable TV channel as well as on ESPN+. If you have access to either of these viewing platforms and don’t plan to pony up the cash for the UFC 274 to watch the main event, then you can still catch a portion of the show without paying extra.

The entire UFC 274 fight card will air on ESPN+, though, and you need a subscription in order to watch the UFC 274 main card pay-per-view, anyways. After signing up, you can install the ESPN+ app and watch UFC 274 online on most smart TVs, streaming sticks, mobile devices, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles, or you can stream UFC 274 right in your PC web browser (no app required). The main card bouts, including the two headlining championship fights, begin at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

