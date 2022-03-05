What Channel is UFC on Tonight? Tune in to UFC 272 Live

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal is happening tonight, and if you’re looking to see what channel it’s on so you can watch the UFC 272 live stream, you’ve come to the right place. This is the UFC’s big pay-per-view event for March, so you’ll need to fork over some cash if you want to live stream UFC this evening. Here’s where you can tune in.

As of now, all UFC pay-per-views air live on ESPN+ and nowhere else if you’re in the U.S. ESPN and the UFC have built a pretty tight relationship over the years, and that’s not showing any signs of changing any time soon. Only the main card is the pay-per-view portion of the show, meaning that you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ if you want to watch the main event (which includes the welterweight contest between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal) starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The early prelims and preliminary card are also airing on ESPN+, but you can watch those elsewhere if you want.

The early preliminary card starts the event early at 6 p.m. ET, and along with ESPN+, you can watch these four fights with UFC Fight Pass if you’re a subscriber. The early prelims are followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card also features four bouts and will be broadcast on the ESPN cable TV channel. Both of these cards are airing live on ESPN+ along with the main event, though, so you don’t need to look elsewhere if you’ve already signed up for ESPN’s streaming service.

You can install the ESPN+ app on most streaming sticks, smart TVs, mobile devices, and even your Xbox or PlayStation gaming console. You can also watch the UFC 272 live stream in your PC’s web browser if you don’t want to mess with the app at all. ESPN+ currently costs $7 per month or $70 per year, while UFC pay-per-views will set you back $75 — a $5 price increase from last year. However, new subscribers who sign up now can score a one-year ESPN+ membership along with the UFC 272 pay-per-view for $100, which comes to a $45 discount. This is only a one-time bundle offer, though; afterward, you’ll have to pony up the cash for UFC PPV shows like other ESPN+ subscribers.

Editors' Recommendations