UFC 269 PPV Price: How Much Will Oliveira vs. Poirier Cost?

UFC 269 has just started, marking the final UFC pay-per-view event of the year. It’s not one you can afford to miss, but if you want to tune in to UFC 269, then right now now is the time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 269 PPV. Here’s how much the UFC 269 PPV will cost you — and how you might be able to save some cash.

As a pay-per-view, UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier is airing exclusively via ESPN+. The sports broadcaster’s premium streaming platform is the only outlet that airs UFC PPV events live, and since it’s a paid service, you’ll have to buy both an ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 269 pay-per-view package. Currently, ESPN+ by itself costs $7 per month or $70 per year, while UFC PPV tickets ring in at $70 each. The good news is that if you’re new to the service, then you can take advantage of a one-time bundle offer to score an annual ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 269 PPV for $90, which shaves $50 off the price of buying each separately.

The not-so-good news is that if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, then there’s no way around having to pony up the 70 bucks to catch UFC 269 live. However, if you still want to save and are looking to expand your streaming lineup, then you should consider upgrading to the Disney Bundle. This includes ESPN+ along with Disney+ and basic ad-supported Hulu for $14 per month (or you can upgrade your bundle with ad-free Hulu for a total of $20 per month), which is a great value that basically gets you ESPN+ for free. And if you already have an annual ESPN+ subscription, worry not: You can still sign up for the bundle, and that monthly bill will be adjusted for you since you’ve already essentially paid for 12 months of ESPN+.

UFC 269 begun with the early preliminary card at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT, proceeded by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main event, which is the pay-per-view portion of the show, starts at 10 p.m. ET. We expect Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier to walk to the Octagon some time around midnight. That mean there’s still time to sign up for ESPN+ and buy the pay-per-view (or grab the new subscriber bundle offer if you’re eligible) so you can watch the UFC 269 live stream online.

