What Channel is UFC on Tonight? Tune in to UFC 269 Live

UFC 269 is happening tonight, and with 15 fights spread across three cards, this event is promising a long night of MMA goodness to end the UFC’s 2022 season with a bang. It’s not a show that fans will want to miss, especially with not one but two high-stakes championship bouts on the main card. For that, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+, but those who want to tune in early have other options for watching the early preliminary and preliminary cards before the championship contenders do their ring-walks. Here’s everything you need to know.

The UFC 269 main card is the pay-per-view portion of the show, and for this, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+. There’s no way around it, as ESPN’s premium streaming app is the only way to tune in to UFC 269 live (that goes for all other UFC PPV events, too, at least for the foreseeable future). The main card features five fights and the two headliners. The main event is a lightweight title contest between champion Charles Oliveira and challenger Dustin Poirier. This is preceded by a women’s bantamweight championship contest, where Amanda Nunes will defend her belt against the up-and-coming Julianna Pena.

More UFC 269

You can install the app and watch ESPN+ on almost any modern streaming-capable device (or even in your PC’s web browser without the app), and while you can livestream UFC 269 in its entirety right on this platform, you’ve got a couple other options for streaming the prelims and early prelims. The preliminary card will also be airing on the ESPN2 TV channel if you have a cable or TV streaming package that includes it, while UFC Fight Pass subscribers can enjoy access to the early preliminary card.

You’ll still need to sign up for ESPN+ to watch the main card and championship fights, and once you’ve got that, you can watch UFC 269 online (that’s all three fight cards) on this platform. ESPN+ rings in at $7 per month or $70 per year, while UFC pay-per-views currently cost $70 apiece. However, new subscribers can grab a one-year ESPN+ membership and the UFC 269 PPV for $90, saving $50. Just note that this bundle deal can only be redeemed once — after that, you’ll have to pony up the regular price for future UFC PPV events.

Editors' Recommendations