Tonight, at 10 PM. ET, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington step back into the octagon for their second bout during UFC 268 PPV, which will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York. With everything that happened between them at UFC 245, and everything leading up to it, was an entertaining experience, to say the least. Covington lasted until the final round, where Usman took him down with a solid knockout. Even so, both fighters wore each other down and it was a long, brutal bout. There is no doubt in our minds that their second meeting is going to be one for the books.

Few will want to miss out on this highly-anticipated event. And yet, UFC 268 PPV is a premium broadcast which means you’ll need to pay up if you want to watch. Unfortunately, there is no free stream to watch the fight — or the undercard fights. That leaves the question, what is the UFC 268 PPV Price, or rather, what is the UFC 268 PPV Cost? Below, we’ll explore just how much you’ll have to pay to watch the event live, and where is the best place to do so. Spoiler Alert: ESPN+ is one of the best ways to live stream UFC and watch the PPV events live — boxing included. That’s because you can watch from virtually anywhere, on any device, such as mobile, computers, streaming platforms, and more. If you already know you’re going to subscribe you can do that below, or keep reading to learn more.

UFC 268 PPV Price

What is the UFC 268 price if you want to watch live? That’s where things can get a little confusing. Before streaming was possible, and cable was the prevalent service, you had to purchase PPV access through your provider for each event. That’s still the case now, but it’s much easier to get set up. Not to mention, you can watch on mobile, streaming devices like Roku or Fire TV, game consoles, and so much more!

These days, to cover the full UFC 268 price normally, you have to pay for a subscription, to ESPN+ for example, and then pay for the PPV ticket. That would mean paying about $140+ with the ESPN+ annual subscription being $70, and another $70 per event. If that’s still not clear, here’s a quick breakdown of the standard costs:

$70 (annual) + $70 (event)

$70 (event) for existing subscribers without upgrade

However, ESPN+ is currently offering a $50 discount off the usual UFC 268 PPV cost, but only to new customers who sign up before the event starts. Instead of handing over that $70 for an annual subscription, and then another $70 for the PPV ticket, you can grab both for $90. To recap, $90 will net you an annual subscription to ESPN+ and a ticket to watch UFC 268 PPV live, streaming in HD. You’ll get to watch this event at a discount. For any future UFC events you want to watch, you’ll have to pay the normal $70 ticket.

How to Buy the UFC 268 PPV?

When the UFC 268 PPV live stream kicks off tonight, there will be hundreds of thousands of people tuned in, maybe more. You don’t want to be the one to miss out. While you could tune in later and just watch the main event, you’ll be missing out on all of the undercard fights that make up the rest of the UFC 268 PPV. Here’s everything happening this evening:

Welterweight Championship Title Bout (Main Event): Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Women’s Strawweight Title Bout: Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang

Bantamweight Bout: Frankie Edgar vs, Marlon Vera

Featherweight Bout: Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Lightweight Bout: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

The early preliminaries for UFC 268 PPV start at 6 PM ET, standard preliminaries start at 8 p.m. ET, and the main card fights start at 10 PM ET. You can subscribe and tune in anytime leading up to the UFC 268 PPV, but the longer you wait the more fights you’ll miss. We recommend getting your accounts and subscriptions all set up before this evening, so you’re all ready by the time the UFC 268 PPV livestream kicks off.

The best place to buy a subscription, to watch the UFC 268 PPV live is through ESPN+. New subscribers signing up before the event can nab an annual subscription and access to the PPV for $90 — a $50 discount. Existing subscribers can grab just the PPV for $70 unless you want to upgrade to an annual subscription for $70.

