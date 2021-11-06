UFC 268 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tonight?

Tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York City, 28 fighters are entering the Octagon at UFC 268. On the main card are two championship bouts — the headliner featuring UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman facing title challenger Colby Covington in a long-awaited rematch — and if you want to catch it live, then you still have time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 268 PPV so you can live stream UFC tonight. And if you want to know more about the fighters, we’ve got the full UFC 268 fight card (and broadcast times) right here.

Given that this is a numbered pay-per-view event, you already know that UFC 268 features a star-studded fight card. There are two championship bouts happening tonight: The main event is a UFC welterweight title contest, where reigning champ Kamaru Usman (19-1, 9 KOs) will face number one-ranked welterweight fighter Colby Covington (16-2, 4 KOs) in a high-stakes rematch for the belt. These two have a history (and one you could definitely call a rivalry), having met once before at UFC 245. There, Usman defended his title for the first time in a close and explosive battle, ultimately winning in the last minute of the fifth round via TKO stoppage.

Preceding this headliner is another championship rematch. Two-time UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas (11-4) will face former champ Weili Zhang (21-2), who lost the title to Namajunas at their last meeting in April at UFC 261. There, “Thug Rose” took the belt via KO when she delivered a head kick followed by a barrage of punches to Zhang on the ground, reclaiming the title (Namajunas first lost the belt to Jessica Andrade). This was the Chinese MMA star’s first defeat since 2013. Another notable fight on the main card is a matchup between title prospects Justin Gaethje (23-3) and Michael Chandler (22-6), both of whom unsuccessfully challenged for the lightweight title recently. Whoever wins this bout will be closer to another shot at the lightweight championship.

All in all, there are 14 fights planned in total for UFC 268, and you can see the entire roster (as it stands now) below. Then, sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 268 pay-per-view if you haven’t already — and if you’re a new subscriber, you can get a nice one-time $50 discount on a one-year ESPN+ membership and the UFC 268 PPV when you grab both for just $90.

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 PM ET / 3 PM PT)

Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett

Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza

CJ Vergara vs. Ode Osbourne

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

