What Channel Is UFC on Today? Catch UFC 267 Live

This afternoon in Abu Dhabi, two MMA giants are colliding in the Octagon at the Etihad Arena. UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira is a bit unusual in that it’s a numbered UFC event that isn’t a pay-per-view, so if you’re looking to watch it, here’s where you’ll need to tune in so you can catch every minute of the action.

Normally, numbered events like UFC 267 are pay-per-views (as opposed to UFC Fight Night shows). However, UFC 267 is free to all ESPN+ subscribers. This is the first non-numbered UFC pay-per-view since UFC 138 in 2011, and with UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 happening next week, now’s the perfect time to sign up for ESPN+. You’re basically getting two UFC PPV shows for the price of one, so if you’ve been on the fence about signing up for ESPN+, another opportunity like this probably won’t come along any time soon.

For numbered UFC events, the main card airs exclusively on ESPN+ with the other fight cards also watchable on this platform. UFC 267 is no exception in that regard. Typically, the preliminary fights are also watchable on the ESPN TV channel, but the entirety of UFC 267 is exclusive to ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass subscribers this time around. The best way to watch is to sign up for ESPN+, and the whole thing — main event included — is free to watch after you subscribe.

That main event pits UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz (28-8) against the top-ranked fighter on the light heavyweight roster, Glover Teixeira (32-7). At 42, Teixeira is gunning to become the oldest UFC champ in history. For the co-headliner, former bantamweight champ Petr Yan (15-2) will face Cory Sandhagen (14-3). The UFC is putting an interim bantamweight title on the line for this bout after current champion Aljamain Sterling had to drop out of his proposed rematch with Yan due to lingering neck issues.

The UFC 267 main card fights air at 2 PM ET (11 AM PT) today with the eight preliminary fights starting the action earlier at 10:30 AM ET. The entire show airs exclusively on ESPN+. Now’s the time to grab a one-year subscription for $70, and once you’ve done that, you can watch the free UFC 267 live stream. You also have a rare opportunity, as another big championship fight card — UFC 268 — is happening next Saturday, and you can grab a one-time bundle deal and score a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 268 PPV for $90 (that’s a $50 savings).

