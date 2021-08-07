  1. Culture
UFC 265 PPV Price: How Much Does Lewis vs. Gane Cost?

By

Another exciting night of MMA is upon us this evening, with Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane duking it out for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 265 at the Toyota Center arena in Houston, Texas. As with all numbered UFC events, this is a pay-per-view show, meaning you’ll have to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 265 PPV if you want to watch UFC 265 online live. Here’s how much it’ll cost you.

ESPN+ is the place to stream all UFC fights online, and it’s the only outlet that broadcasts PPV events like UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane. As of August, this premium streaming app now costs $7 per month or $70 per year, while UFC pay-per-views cost $70 for ESPN+ members. However, new subscribers can sign up for a one-year ESPN+ membership and purchase their UFC 265 PPV ticket (a $140 combined value) for $90, scoring a nice $50 discount.

Discover UFC 265

Headlining the UFC 265 main card is an interim heavyweight championship bout between Derrick Lewis (25-7) and Ciryl Gane, with the UFC having put an interim title on the line after current champ Francis Ngannou turned down a proposed matchup with Lewis. With an impressive record of 25 wins and 20 knockouts under his belt, Lewis is one of the most celebrated heavyweights in the world of MMA, sitting at the second spot on the UFC heavyweight roster underneath former champion Stipe Miocic.

Ciryl Gane, himself ranked third on the heavyweight roster, is an undefeated rising star. He started fighting in the UFC in 2019 and has been on a tear since, racking up a string of six consecutive wins (his total professional record stands at 9-0). The UFC 265 co-main is a bantamweight fight between former three-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (29-7, 17 KOs) and Pedro Munhoz (19-5, 5 KOs), replacing the originally scheduled women’s bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena which has been postponed.

The UFC 265 main card, which is the pay-per-view portion of the event, can only be viewed if you’ve subscribed to ESPN+ and purchased the PPV. If you’re already an ESPN+ member then you’ll have to fork over the $70 to get the UFC 265 pay-per-view, but new subscribers can grab a one-time bundle offer and get a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the PPV for just $90, saving 50 bucks.

