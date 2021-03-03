UFC 259 PPV Price: How Much Will Blachowicz vs. Adesanya Cost?

This Saturday, the third major MMA event of the year is taking place at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya has a star-studded fight card featuring three championship bouts, and as a pay-per-view showing, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ now so you can stream all the action live. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including the UFC 259 PPV price and how you can save some cash.

ESPN holds exclusive broadcasting rights to UFC pay-per-view events, which can be watched live only via ESPN+. This premium streaming platform is home to a myriad of sports content including all things UFC, and at just $6 per month or a cheaper $60 per year, it’s a must-have for fight fans. UFC PPV events normally cost $70, but in the run-up to these big fights, new subscribers can grab a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the PPV package for just $90 — a cool $40 savings off of their combined price. If you already have ESPN+, however, you’ll have to pony up the regular $70 ticket price if you want to watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya live on Saturday.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya is the third pay-per-view event of 2021 and it’s a big one. The headliner is a light heavyweight title bout between current champion Jan Blachowicz (27-8) and undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0), who is moving up in weight class to challenge Blachowicz for the belt. If Adesanya clinches the victory here, he’ll hold belts in two divisions simultaneously. He’ll find a tough opponent in seasoned veteran Blachowicz, who, despite not boasting the same undefeated record as Adesanya, is entering this fight following a string of wins, the most recent victory being his title win at UFC 253 last September.

Also on the main card is a contest for the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship. Amanda Nunes (20-4), who currently holds both the featherweight and bantamweight titles — one of few fighters to ever hold two belts simultaneously, and the first woman to do so — will be defending her belt against former Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson (11-4). The third title bout on the main card will see defending bantamweight champion Petr Yan (15-1) go toe-to-toe with number one-ranked UFC bantamweight fighter Aljamain Sterling (19-3).

There are 15 fights scheduled across the main, preliminary, and early preliminary fight cards, and if you want to catch all the action live, then now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ so you can watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya online live on Saturday. If you’re a new subscriber, be sure to take advantage of the bundle offer that lets you score a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 259 pay-per-view bundle for just $90 (a $40 discount).

