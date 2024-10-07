 Skip to main content
Tom Selleck is not thrilled that ‘Blue Bloods’ was canceled by CBS

Selleck has argued that the show is still a hit for CBS.

By
Tom Selleck in Blue Bloods.
CBS

Most people might think that a 14-year run on TV was pretty good for any TV show, but Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck is not satisfied. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Selleck said that he was “frustrated” by the news that CBS had canceled the show after 14 years and almost 300 episodes. He also pointed out that the show had been a constant for the network for more than a decade.

“During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful,” he said. He added that while he doesn’t hold grudges, and he knows that CBS made a business decision, he doesn’t really understand why the show has been canceled.

“If you were to say to the television network, ‘Here’s a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,’ it would be almost impossible to believe,” Selleck said. The actor said that the show was “taken for granted” in part because it was popular from the moment it first premiered.

“So how do I feel? It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out,” . “I remember after the weekend [of the final episode’s shoot], I said, ‘I’ve got to get to bed early tonight because I have to do my dialogue for Monday.’ Well, there was no Monday. It’s just going to take a while.”

The show is set to return to CBS on Oct. 18 for its mid-season premiere, and despite active campaigning from several members of the show’s cast, CBS has remained adequate that season 14 will be its last.

