Well this one was maybe the easiest elevator pitch of all-time: A lonely Tom Hanks, a new canine best friend, and an innocent, obliging robot embark on a survival journey after an apocalyptic solar flare.

The first (and possibly only) trailer for Tom Hanks’ new Apple TV+ movie, Finch, has arrived to provide our first glimpse of the trio attempting to endure a terrifying, post-apocalyptic Earth.

Starring Caleb Landry Jones as Jeff the robot, who Hanks invents after a massive solar flare roasts the planet, destroying crops and laying waste to everything (and seemingly everybody) on the Earth’s surface. Hanks plays Finch, an aging robotics engineer who has thus far only remained alive by isolating in an underground factory during and after the extinction event. According to NASA, the energy released in a solar flare “is the equivalent of millions of 100-megaton hydrogen bombs exploding at the same time.”

According to the Apple’s film synopsis, Finch has been living in the bunker for about a decade and, at some point, befriends an adorable stray dog that he dubs Goodyear. He decides to utilize his skills as an engineer to build Jeff the robot to look after Goodyear after he is gone.

As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation (who names himself) the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the perils of the new world.

In addition to Hanks’ star power, Apple tabbed Miguel Sapochnik to direct the film. Best known as the director of Battle of the Bastards, one of the most believed Game of Thrones episodes (appearing in season 6), Sapochnik also helmed Repo Men and episodes of other esteemed sci-fi TV series like Fringe, Revolution and Falling Skies.

Though this feel-good story is filled with eye-catching action and tender moments that will likely be an easy sell, it was a major challenge getting the COVID-era flick to the screen. Originally announced as “BIOS” in Oct. 2017, filming took place throughout New Mexico starting in Feb. 2019. The film was slated to be released by Universal Pictures in Oct. 2020, but it suffered several pandemic-fueled delays.

Now, audiences can get the joyful tears and the bittersweet laughs ready. Come Nov. 5, when Finch arrives streaming on Apple TV+, no one will be able to hold back while following Finch, Jeff, and the very good Goodyear as they race to survive.

