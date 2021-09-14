‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer Drops — It’s Time to Fly

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

“Time to fly,” a young Morpheus (played by franchise newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) says, proffering Neo a red pill.

The long-awaited trailer for the fourth Matrix installment finally dropped and fans of the original 1999 Matrix film might be experiencing déjà vu. In addition to Neo and Morpheus returning to dojo fights and slinking black cats, characters step through mirrors, cops morph into Matrix agents and Reeves is once again trapped in a simulation as Thomas Anderson.

“Am I crazy?” Anderson asks Neil Patrick Harris, playing the role of Neo’s blue-pill prescribing therapist.

“We don’t use that word in here,” Harris’ character replies.

Also returning is Carrie-Ann Moss, who reprises her role as the machine-fighting Trinity, who also appears unaware.

“Have we met?” she asks as the pair meet.

Neo once again finds himself following the white rabbit along with an unnamed newcomer, a blue-haired Jessica Henwick.

“If you want the truth, Neo, you’re going to have to follow me.”

The trailer ramps up from there with new high speed action sequences (on a train instead of a highway), corridor fight scenes, bullets stopped in mid-air and glimpses of fields of pod-bound humans still being harvested for their energy. At some point, Thomas and Trinity find themselves standing atop a skyscraper, faced with the choice of leaping into the abyss.

The more aware characters get in this latest chapter, the more fiercely the system’s Agents fight to stop them. Luckily for fans, a lot of that fight is going to involve projectile explosives and all manner of gunfights. Amnesiac or not, Thomas can still stop bullets and deflect launched rockets. Light emanates from him as he makes physical contact with Trinity, suggesting that their connection may be the key to humanity’s escape from the Matrix.

From the looks of things, the biggest thing standing against these rebels freeing ‘the real world’ might be Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff, sporting an all-black suit. A tense conversation between him and Thomas suggests his role as the original Architect.

“After all these years, to be going back to where it all started … back to the Matrix.”

The boundless directions this could suggest are sure to be debated all the way up to Dec. 22 when Resurrections hits theaters and reveals which path writer and director Lana Wachowski has taken for the film.

