“If we don’t do this, there will be nothing left to save,” Daniel Craig proclaims in the final U.S. trailer for No Time to Die, his last appearance as James Bond.

With just over a month left until Bond makes his last stand, the film promises to be an intense, action-packed struggle to save all of humanity.

The clip first reveals the series of events that led to Bond’s exit from double-0 service. Iconic scenes from the previous four James Bond movies — a cascade of punches, crashes, explosions and heartbreaks that fail to crack Craig’s perfect coiffeur — hark back to events throughout Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

No Time To Die begins after Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old CIA friend Felix Leiter turns up asking for help. His mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious masked man, armed with dangerous new technology.

Following Craig’s collar-flipped impenetrable countenance, we’re faced with a face concealed with a blank white mask — enigmatic villain Safin, played by Rami Malek, returning to consciousness with a gasp. Soon, the two adversaries face each other.

“James Bond. License to kill. In love with Madeleine Swann. I could be speaking to my own reflection,” a scar-faced Safin says to Bond.

No Time to Die will be the fifth and final movie starring Craig as Bond and the 25th movie in the entire James Bond series. Along with Craig and Malek, Lashana Lynch will appear by Bond’s side as the first female 007 agent since the films began with “Dr. No” in 1962.

The movie’s scheduled Oct. 8 release follows delays from its original date, first by the departure of director Danny Boyle and then by the COVID-19 pandemic. No Time to Die will have its world premiere in London on Sept. 28 followed by the theatrical release in the United Kingdom on Sept. 30. You can check out the final U.S. trailer below:

